Trade Alert: The Non-Executive Director Of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS), Mary Davis, Has Just Spent UK£100k Buying A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, Mary Davis, recently paid UK£15.64 per share to buy UK£100k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Kainos Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Mary Davis was the biggest purchase of Kainos Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£15.23). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Mary Davis.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Kainos Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Kainos Group insiders own 25% of the company, currently worth about UK£475m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kainos Group Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Kainos Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Kainos Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

