Trade Alert: The Non-Executive Director Of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN), Peter Coates, Has Just Spent US$102k Buying 5.0% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, Peter Coates, recently paid UK£1.27 per share to buy UK£102k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 5.0%.

Glencore Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Peter Coates was the biggest purchase of Glencore shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£1.45. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Glencore insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Peter Coates was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Glencore Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Glencore insiders own 16% of the company, worth about UK£3.1b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Glencore Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Glencore. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Glencore has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

