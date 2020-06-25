Trade Alert: The Non-Executive Director Of XTD Limited (ASX:XTD), Jason Byrne, Has Just Spent AU$2.9m Buying 11% More Shares

XTD Limited (ASX:XTD) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Director, Jason Byrne, recently bought a whopping AU$2.9m worth of stock, at a price of AU$4.70. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 11%.

XTD Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Jason Byrne is the biggest insider purchase of XTD shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.056 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

XTD insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$1.51. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does XTD Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. XTD insiders own about AU$2.4m worth of shares. That equates to 30% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The XTD Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of XTD we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for XTD (1 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

