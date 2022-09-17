Trade Alert: The Non-Executive Director Of Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR), Paul Dwyer, Has Just Spent AU$1.3m Buying 171% More Shares

Credit Clear Limited (ASX:CCR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Director, Paul Dwyer, recently bought a whopping AU$1.3m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.45. That increased their holding by a full 171%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

Credit Clear Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Paul Dwyer was the biggest purchase of Credit Clear shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.51), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.12m shares worth AU$1.4m. But insiders sold 123.31k shares worth AU$52k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Credit Clear insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Credit Clear

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Credit Clear insiders own about AU$82m worth of shares (which is 44% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Credit Clear Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Credit Clear. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Credit Clear and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

