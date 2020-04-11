Trade Alert: The Non-Executive Director Of Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL), Thomas Dobson Millner, Has Just Spent AU$787k Buying 18% More Shares

Potential Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Thomas Dobson Millner, recently bought AU$787k worth of stock, paying AU$17.50 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 18%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Washington H. Soul Pattinson

In fact, the recent purchase by Thomas Dobson Millner was the biggest purchase of Washington H. Soul Pattinson shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$17.95 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Washington H. Soul Pattinson share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Washington H. Soul Pattinson

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Washington H. Soul Pattinson insiders own 6.0% of the company, currently worth about AU$259m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Washington H. Soul Pattinson Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Washington H. Soul Pattinson. Nice! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Washington H. Soul Pattinson.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

