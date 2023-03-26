Trade Alert: The Non-Executive Director Of SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR), Leslie Szekely, Has Just Spent AU$150k Buying A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Leslie Szekely, the Non-Executive Director of SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) recently shelled out AU$150k to buy stock, at AU$3.00 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SiteMinder

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Michael Ford for AU$13m worth of shares, at about AU$3.15 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$3.07. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. We note that Michael Ford was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.18m shares worth AU$13m. But they sold 4.00m shares for AU$13m. Overall, SiteMinder insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of SiteMinder

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that SiteMinder insiders own 16% of the company, worth about AU$131m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SiteMinder Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about SiteMinder. One for the watchlist, at least! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

