Trade Alert: The Non-Independent & Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE), Gavin Manson, Has Just Spent UK£151k Buying 24% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) should definitely note that the Non-Independent & Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Gavin Manson, recently paid UK£0.43 per share to buy UK£151k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 24%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hostmore

In fact, the recent purchase by Gavin Manson was the biggest purchase of Hostmore shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.41 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Hostmore insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of Hostmore

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Hostmore insiders own 13% of the company, worth about UK£6.8m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hostmore Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Hostmore stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Hostmore you should be aware of.

