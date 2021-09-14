Trade Alert: The Non-Independent Non-Executive Director Of Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH), Arief Sidarto, Has Just Spent AU$51k Buying 18% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Arief Sidarto, the Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) recently shelled out AU$51k to buy stock, at AU$0.26 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 18%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Macmahon Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Bruce Munro bought AU$99k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.20 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.23. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Macmahon Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around AU$0.22. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Macmahon Holdings insiders own about AU$10.0m worth of shares (which is 2.1% of the company). We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Macmahon Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Macmahon Holdings stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Macmahon Holdings. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Macmahon Holdings (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

