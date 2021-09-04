Trade Alert: Peter Harmer At AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB), Has Just Spent AU$50k Buying A Small Number of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Peter Harmer, a AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) insider, recently shelled out AU$50k to buy stock, at AU$23.90 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AUB Group

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

AUB Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$19.98. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price of AU$24.09. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AUB Group insiders own about AU$22m worth of shares. That equates to 1.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AUB Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of AUB Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AUB Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

