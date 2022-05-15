Trade Alert: The Preferred Stock Director Of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX), David Levin, Has Just Spent US$121k Buying 26% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) should definitely note that the Preferred Stock Director, David Levin, recently paid US$2.99 per share to buy US$121k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 26%.

Emerald Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David Levin is the biggest insider purchase of Emerald Holding shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$3.13. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David Levin.

David Levin purchased 68.90k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$3.26. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Emerald Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Emerald Holding insiders have about 0.9% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.0m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Emerald Holding Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Emerald Holding insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Emerald Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

