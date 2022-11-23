Trade Alert: The President Of Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX), Dennis Bristow, Has Just Spent US$4.0m Buying 3.3% More Shares

Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the President, Dennis Bristow, recently bought a whopping CA$4.0m worth of stock, at a price of CA$20.78. While that only increased their holding size by 3.3%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Barrick Gold

In fact, the recent purchase by President Dennis Bristow was not their only acquisition of Barrick Gold shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$5.9m worth of shares at a price of CA$29.66 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of CA$21.46. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.12m shares for CA$30m. On the other hand they divested 248.55k shares, for CA$7.6m. In total, Barrick Gold insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around CA$26.26. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Barrick Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Barrick Gold insiders own 0.6% of the company, currently worth about CA$240m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Barrick Gold Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Barrick Gold. That's what I like to see! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Barrick Gold has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

