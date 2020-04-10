Trade Alert: The President Of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (HKG:2007), Bin Mo, Has Just Spent CN¥22m Buying 5.2% More Shares

Those following along with Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (HKG:2007) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Bin Mo, President of the company, who spent a stonking HK$22m on stock at an average price of HK$9.36. While that only increased their holding size by 5.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Country Garden Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Bin Mo was the biggest purchase of Country Garden Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of HK$9.60 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Country Garden Holdings share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Country Garden Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about HK$8.41. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:2007 Recent Insider Trading April 10th 2020 More

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Country Garden Holdings insiders own 59% of the company, currently worth about HK$122b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Country Garden Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Country Garden Holdings. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Country Garden Holdings. For example, Country Garden Holdings has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.