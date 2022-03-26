Trade Alert: The President Of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC), Jacob Chacko, Has Just Spent US$443k Buying 36% More Shares

Potential ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) shareholders may wish to note that the President, Jacob Chacko, recently bought US$443k worth of stock, paying US$4.77 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 36%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Notably, that recent purchase by Jacob Chacko is the biggest insider purchase of ORIC Pharmaceuticals shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$4.54). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jacob Chacko.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests ORIC Pharmaceuticals insiders own 1.3% of the company, worth about US$2.3m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The ORIC Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (2 are concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in ORIC Pharmaceuticals.

