Trade Alert: The President Of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK), Andrew Phillips, Has Just Spent CA$66k Buying A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Andrew Phillips, the President of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) recently shelled out CA$66k to buy stock, at CA$13.14 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Check out our latest analysis for PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Robert Robotti made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$816k worth of shares at a price of CA$11.67 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$13.36. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

PrairieSky Royalty insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does PrairieSky Royalty Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that PrairieSky Royalty insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about CA$35m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PrairieSky Royalty Tell Us?

Story continues

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of PrairieSky Royalty we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with PrairieSky Royalty and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.