Trade Alert: The President Of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO), John Arabia, Has Just Spent US$435k Buying 4.8% More Shares

Potential Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shareholders may wish to note that the President, John Arabia, recently bought US$435k worth of stock, paying US$8.69 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 4.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sunstone Hotel Investors

Notably, that recent purchase by John Arabia is the biggest insider purchase of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$8.75. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Sunstone Hotel Investors insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Sunstone Hotel Investors insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.2% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares, worth about US$24m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sunstone Hotel Investors Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Sunstone Hotel Investors shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sunstone Hotel Investors. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Sunstone Hotel Investors has 4 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

