Trade Alert: Sheng Xu At Jete Power Holdings Limited (HKG:8133), Has Just Spent HK$800k Buying Shares

Potential Jete Power Holdings Limited (HKG:8133) shareholders may wish to note that insider Sheng Xu recently bought HK$800k worth of stock, paying HK$0.02 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 97%.

Jete Power Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Yun Nan Yuan for HK$13m worth of shares, at about HK$0.028 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than HK$0.017 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Jete Power Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Jete Power Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Jete Power Holdings insiders own about HK$31m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Jete Power Holdings Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Jete Power Holdings. Looks promising! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Jete Power Holdings. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Jete Power Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of these are a bit concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

