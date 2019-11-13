Trade Alert: The Of Silver City Minerals Limited (ASX:SCI), Gavin Wates, Has Just Spent AU$60k Buying Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Gavin Wates, a Silver City Minerals Limited (ASX:SCI) insider, recently shelled out AU$60k to buy stock, at AU$0.01 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 32%.

Silver City Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Gavin Wates was the biggest purchase of Silver City Minerals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.011 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Silver City Minerals insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Gavin Wates.

Gavin Wates purchased 10913667 shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.011. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

ASX:SCI Recent Insider Trading, November 13th 2019 More

Insider Ownership of Silver City Minerals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Silver City Minerals insiders own 20% of the company, worth about AU$641k. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Silver City Minerals Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Silver City Minerals insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. To put this in context, take a look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

