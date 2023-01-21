Trade Alert: Tat Woo Bng At Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL), Has Just Spent AU$112k Buying A Small Number of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Tat Woo Bng, who is a company insider, recently bought AU$112k worth of stock, for AU$0.004 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Frugl Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Corporate Independent Non-Executive Director Mathew Walker made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$245k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.02 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.009). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Frugl Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.0092. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Frugl Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Frugl Group insiders own 48% of the company, worth about AU$1.3m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Frugl Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Frugl Group. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Frugl Group you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

