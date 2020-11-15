Trade Alert: The Vice Chairman of the Board Of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X), Linda Southern-Heathcott, Has Just Spent CA$472k Buying 4.9% More Shares

Potential ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) shareholders may wish to note that the Vice Chairman of the Board, Linda Southern-Heathcott, recently bought CA$472k worth of stock, paying CA$38.56 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 4.9%.

View our latest analysis for ATCO

ATCO Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chair & CEO Nancy Southern for CA$2.0m worth of shares, at about CA$40.51 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$38.10). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$17m for 427.08k shares. But they sold 27.62k shares for CA$1.1m. Overall, ATCO insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does ATCO Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.4% of ATCO shares, worth about CA$61m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At ATCO Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest ATCO insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in ATCO.

But note: ATCO may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.