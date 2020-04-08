Trade Alert: The Vice President of Operations Of Iconovo AB (publ) (STO:ICO), Mikael Arinder, Has Just Spent kr57k Buying Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Iconovo AB (publ) (STO:ICO) Vice President of Operations, Mikael Arinder, recently bought kr57k worth of stock, for kr44.00 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 33%.

Iconovo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Mikael Arinder is the biggest insider purchase of Iconovo shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is kr47.50. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Iconovo insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Notably Mikael Arinder was also the biggest seller.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.04k shares worth kr182k. But they sold 54.6 shares for kr3.0k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Iconovo insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Iconovo

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Iconovo insiders own 51% of the company, worth about kr189m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Iconovo Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Iconovo insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Iconovo you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

