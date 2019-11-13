Trade Alert: The Of Westlife Development Limited (NSE:WESTLIFE), Ranjit Paliath, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Westlife Development Limited, Ranjit Paliath, recently netted ₹2.6m from selling stock, receiving an average price of ₹377. That might not be a huge sum but it was 100% of their personal holding, so we find it a little discouraging.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Westlife Development

Notably, that recent sale by Ranjit Paliath is the biggest insider sale of Westlife Development shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of ₹370. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Westlife Development

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 9.5% of Westlife Development shares, worth about ₹5.5b. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Westlife Development Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look to the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

