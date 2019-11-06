Trade Alert: The Of Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (HKG:309), Kin Ming Cheng, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

We wouldn't blame Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (HKG:309) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Kin Ming Cheng, a company insider, recently netted about HK$9.4m selling shares at an average price of HK$0.13. That's a big dump, and it decreased their holding size by 37%, which is notable but not too bad.

See our latest analysis for Xinhua News Media Holdings

Xinhua News Media Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Kin Ming Cheng was the biggest sale of Xinhua News Media Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of HK$0.15, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 37% of Kin Ming Cheng's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:309 Recent Insider Trading, November 6th 2019 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Xinhua News Media Holdings

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 29% of Xinhua News Media Holdings shares, worth about HK$74m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Xinhua News Media Holdings Insiders?

An insider sold Xinhua News Media Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.