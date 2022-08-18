Trade Alert: Zhendong Zhang At Oakridge International Limited (ASX:OAK), Has Just Spent AU$275k Buying A Small Number of Shares

Investors who take an interest in Oakridge International Limited (ASX:OAK) should definitely note that insider Zhendong Zhang recently paid AU$0.11 per share to buy AU$275k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Oakridge International

In fact, the recent purchase by Zhendong Zhang was the biggest purchase of Oakridge International shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$0.12. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Oakridge International insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Zhendong Zhang.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Oakridge International insiders have about 4.9% of the stock, worth approximately AU$97k. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Oakridge International Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Oakridge International insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Oakridge International.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

