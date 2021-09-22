What are trade deals – and why does Britain want one with the US?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Hall
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Boris Johnson holds a bilateral meeting with Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House - Alex Brandon/AP
Boris Johnson holds a bilateral meeting with Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House - Alex Brandon/AP

Britain is able to set its own trade policy as a result of its exit from the European Union, and Boris Johnson has hailed a pact with the US as a key post-Brexit prize. Here’s what you need to known about deals and their potential impact on the UK economy.

What is a trade deal?

Trade deals are contractual arrangements between countries that regulate their trading relationships. A free trade deal typically aims to make trading easier by reducing or eliminating charges or taxes, known as tariffs, on goods crossing national borders. These tariffs can also apply to services, as well as goods.

Another goal of trade deals is to remove quotas on the amount of goods that can be traded between countries. Some deals also seek an alignment of regulations or rules to make trading simpler between the countries involved.

Trade deals can be bilateral between two countries or multilateral between more than two states.

What impact did Brexit have on the UK’s trading relationships?

One major outcome of Brexit is that the UK is now able to negotiate, sign and ratify its own new trade agreements. While the UK was a member of the EU its trading agreements were negotiated by the European Commission on behalf of the bloc as a whole.

The Government says it is seeking “to reproduce the effects of trading agreements that previously applied to it to ensure continuity for UK business”.

To this end, the Department for International Trade was set up following the Brexit vote with the priority of launching negotiations with the US, Australia and New Zealand.

The current Secretary of State for International Trade is Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who replaced Liz Truss after she was appointed Foreign Secretary in a cabinet reshuffle.

Why does the UK want a trade deal with the US?

America is the single largest trading partner for the UK, with over £200bn worth of trade a year already occurring between the countries. A trade deal with such an important partner could offer significant economic benefits – although some experts have argued most elements of trade between the US and UK are already covered by existing arrangements.

However, expectations of a quick agreement between the countries have faded, with the Biden administration appearing to be more focused on domestic priorities and Boris Johnson telling reporters that he would “much rather get a deal that really works for the UK than get a quick deal”.

UK officials have suggested an alternative to signing a deal with the US could be to join the existing free trade agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada, known as USMCA. It was signed in 2020 while Donald Trump was still in office following a long renegotiation of the 1994 Nafta deal between the three countries, and primarily covers specific regional issues related to the three North American nations.

However, USMCA has limited coverage of services, a strong component of trade between the UK and US, so joining would probably offer fewer upsides than a direct deal with Washington. It also has no built-in accession process for prospective entrants, so it is not clear how the UK would go about joining.

What other trade agreements does the UK want to join?

The UK also formally applied in early 2021 to join a free trade agreement between 11 countries around the Pacific Rim, known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The CPTPP members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. CPTPP countries accounted for £110bn of trade with the UK in 2019, with the agreement covering 500m people between its member countries.

On June 2 2021, it was announced that the accession process would begin to allow the UK to join the CPTPP, which would remove tariffs on 95pc of goods traded between members.

What trade deals has the UK already signed?

Since leaving the EU, the UK has signed trade deals with 69 countries and one with the EU. Nearly all of these deals replicate the arrangements that were in place before Brexit.

The first deal to contain marked changes of these was the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which was signed in October 2020 and including some expanded provisions on digital services. The Government claimed that the boost to trade between the UK and Japan would be over £15bn, but did not provide a timeline for this estimate.

The UK also reached a free trade “agreement in principle” with Australia in June 2021, which outlined the broad strokes of a deal that is yet to be formally agreed. The Government says this will mean over £4bn of UK exports will no longer be subject to tariffs. Full access for beef and lamb imports from Australia will not occur for 15 years, but there were concerns at the agreement’s announcement that farmers could be undercut by cheap imports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With economy strong, Taiwan central bank likely to stand pat again on rates: Reuters poll

    Taiwan's central bank will likely keep its policy rate at a record low this week as the economy benefits from global demand for technology thanks to the work-from-home trend and a well-controlled COVID-19 situation at home, a Reuters poll showed. The central bank is expected to leave the benchmark discount rate unchanged at 1.125% on Thursday at its quarterly meeting, all 25 economists in the poll said, after holding fire at its past five meetings. Taiwan's export-reliant economy has been supported by global demand for tech products from an increasing number of people working and studying from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and has been further helped by a worldwide economic recovery as major economies like the United State emerge from lockdown.

  • Thousands Of Haitians Lack Food, Water, And Medicine At A Bleak US–Mexico Border Camp

    Natural disasters and political instability have for years sent Haitians fleeing their country. Now they’ve made camp at the US border: “This is worse than being in prison.”View Entire Post ›

  • Demand soars for monoclonal antibody treatments in states with low vaccination rates

    Biden’s new state-based distribution plan sparks backlash from some officials A monoclonal antibody treatment site in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis promotes the antibody treatment even as he opposes vaccine and mask mandates. Photograph: Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images Demand has been soaring for monoclonal antibodies – a treatment to lessen the severity of Covid-19 symptoms – especially among states with larger populations of vaccine-hesitant Americans, as the US continues to s

  • Exclusive-Biden administration mulls big cuts to biofuel mandates in win for oil industry -document

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is considering big cuts to the nation's biofuel blending requirements, according to a document seen by Reuters, a move triggered by a broad decline in gasoline demand during the coronavirus pandemic. If adopted, the proposal would be a win for the oil industry, most notably PBF Energy and CVR Energy, which argues biofuel blending is costly. The cuts would anger ethanol producers such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Co and the nation's corn farmers who produce the raw ingredients for ethanol - by far the most widely used biofuel.

  • US Homeland Security Signs Mega Deal With Coinbase for Blockchain Analytics Software

    The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Department of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has signed a deal with Coinbase to use its blockchain tracing software, Coinbase Analytics. The current deal value is $455,000 for one year, but it can go up to a total amount of $1.4 million through 2024, according to government tracker USAspending.gov. Meanwhile, Coinbase dropped the launch of its "Lend" program after a warning from the SEC. "The Hash" panel discusses the outlook for Coinbase amid being caught in regulatory crosshairs.

  • Argentina Made $1.9 Billion IMF Payment Amid Election Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina transferred the International Monetary Fund $1.88 billion Wednesday, complying with the first principal payment of record bailout amid a political crisis following the government’s heavy defeat in a primary vote last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scoo

  • Fed likely to open bond-buying 'taper' door, but hedge on outlook

    The Federal Reserve is expected to clear the way on Wednesday for reductions to its monthly asset purchases later this year and show in updated projections whether higher-than-expected inflation or a resurgent coronavirus pandemic is weighing more on the economic outlook. Fed policymakers, who are wrapping up their latest two-day meeting, have been handed a conflicting set of developments since late July - signs of a slowdown in the service sector, a COVID-19 surge that has eclipsed that of last summer and weak job growth in August, all alongside still strong inflation - and been conflicted among themselves about how to react. But forecasters and outside analysts expect the Fed to hedge on exactly when the "taper" might begin, and tie it to a rebound in job growth following the disconcertingly tepid report in August, when only 235,000 jobs were created.

  • Tyrod Taylor to IR and Other Tuesday Notes

    Jack Miller highlights news and notes from around the league on Tuesday with an eye on fantasy football. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns

    A European Union-funded project to build a genomic map of Poland plans to drop gene-sequencing technology from China's BGI Group over concerns about data security, one of the project's leaders told Reuters. The Genomic Map of Poland's concerns stem from questions over how Polish genomic data may be used that relate to national security, said Marek Figlerowicz, a Professor at the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry at the Polish Academy of Sciences who steers the project.

  • Rihanna takes time with album while unveiling lingerie line

    Rihanna might be extremely consumed with rolling out her popular lingerie line, but finishing her forthcoming album is still a priority. The show — recorded in downtown Los Angeles — will include performances by Nas, Ricky Martin, Jasmine Sullivan, Daddy Yankee and Normani.

  • Brady, Bucs are unanimous top team in latest AP Pro32 poll

    Brady is a combined 56 for 86 for 655 yards with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. The Bucs received all 12 first-place votes for 384 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL. “At age 44 and coming off a seventh Super Bowl win, Tom Brady continues to stretch the bounds of possibility,” Newsday's Bob Glauber said.

  • NFLPA: Chiefs coach Greg Lewis was fined for shoving Browns safety Ronnie Harrison

    Lewis was fined an undisclosed amount for his part in a sideline altercation with Harrison in Week 1, according to the NFL's player union.

  • Trump Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Raises $2.5 Billion Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Steven Mnuchin has started his next act with a multibillion-dollar fund for private equity investments. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveMnuchin, a movie producer and financier before be

  • This artist painted murals to challenge the Taliban after their last rule. Then the militants destroyed them, leaving him fearing for his life.

    Omaid Sharifi's Artlords covered Kabul in murals promoting women's rights and social justice. Then the Taliban came back and painted over them.

  • Christina Haack Shows Off Her Massive Emerald-Cut Diamond Engagement Ring from Fiancé Joshua Hall

    The Christina on the Coast star announced her engagement to her boyfriend Joshua Hall on Monday

  • Jamie Dimon raises specter of 'huge reaction' if Fed must make sudden policy move next year

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has warned that the Federal Reserve might have to take a sudden change in policy next year if inflation persists, a move that could rattle investors.

  • Scott Disick Brings His 3 Kids to Sugar Factory in Las Vegas Following Amelia Hamlin Split

    Scott Disick shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Kourtney Kardashian

  • Pritzker: Vaccine mandate will 'work itself out' despite concerns about testing costs

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate is now in effect for college students, educators and most health care workers.

  • Adele Goes Glam — and Instagram Official with Rich Paul — in Latest Instagram Post

    A source confirmed to PEOPLE in July that the couple had been dating for a "few months" after they sat courtside together at an NBA game in Phoenix

  • Pelosi enters endgame on $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) began her infrastructure endgame Tuesday, pressuring centrists to ultimately support as much social spending as possible while pleading with progressives to pass the roads-and-bridges package preceding it.Why it matters: Neither group can achieve what it wants without the other, their ultimatums be damned. The leaders of both acknowledged the speaker's unique gift for pulling off a deal after separate conversations with Democratic leaders.Get market news wor