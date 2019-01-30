Is The Trade Desk a Buy?

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the best-performing stocks on the market since its 2016 IPO. Shares of the digital ad-buying specialist have jumped 164% over the last year and are up 350% since their September 2016 debut, as the chart below shows.

The company has benefited from a burgeoning wave in digital advertising as Alphabet and Facebook have built some of the biggest businesses in the world on the power of online ads. At the other end of that equation, thousands of businesses and advertisers are trying to successfully market their products, and their ad agencies turn to The Trade Desk to manage and optimize their digital ad campaigns and spending, which has driven the company's rapid growth.

Unlike some other tech stocks, The Trade Desk is highly profitable, with a profit margin of 23% through the first three quarters of 2018 and a net income of $48.7 million. The company is also putting up blockbuster top-line growth, with revenue up 54% through the first three quarters. While those numbers and the stock's track record make the stock look appealing, past performance is not a guarantee of future success. Let's take a closer look at where Trade Desk stands today to determine if it's a buy.

Impressive momentum

As the numbers above show, The Trade Desk has been growing briskly, both on the top and bottom lines. After the stock surged on two consecutive earnings reports, shares have been volatile in recent months due in part to the market turbulence. However, The Trade Desk continues to raise the bar, hiking its guidance in each of the last three quarters. The stock trades at a P/E of 56 based on this year's expected earnings per share (EPS), and though that valuation is high, it seems more than justified by the growth ahead in the digital ad market. According to International Data Corporation, global digital advertising spending is expected to grow from $229 billion in 2017 to $360 billion in 2021, making up nearly half of the total advertising market.

Though the pace of growth is expected to slow, the primacy of digital advertising should help drive more customers on to The Trade Desk's platform.

Competitive advantages