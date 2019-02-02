The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD): Financial Strength Analysis

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Small and large cap stocks are widely popular for a variety of reasons, however, mid-cap companies such as The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), with a market cap of US$5.8b, often get neglected by retail investors. Despite this, commonly overlooked mid-caps have historically produced better risk-adjusted returns than their small and large-cap counterparts. Today we will look at TTD’s financial liquidity and debt levels, which are strong indicators for whether the company can weather economic downturns or fund strategic acquisitions for future growth. Note that this information is centred entirely on financial health and is a top-level understanding, so I encourage you to look further into TTD here.

Is TTD’s debt level acceptable?

What is considered a high debt-to-equity ratio differs depending on the industry, because some industries tend to utilize more debt financing than others. A ratio below 40% for mid-cap stocks is considered as financially healthy, as a rule of thumb. For Trade Desk, investors should not worry about its debt levels because the company has none! This means it has been running its business utilising funding from only its equity capital, which is rather impressive. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent with TTD, and the company has plenty of headroom and ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

Can TTD pay its short-term liabilities?

Since Trade Desk doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. At the current liabilities level of US$529m, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.56x. Usually, for Software companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

Next Steps:

TTD has no debt in addition to ample cash to cover its short-term commitments. Its safe operations reduces risk for the company and shareholders, but some degree of debt could also boost earnings growth and operational efficiency. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for TTD’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Trade Desk to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

