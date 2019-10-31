The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed

Today we'll look at The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Trade Desk:

0.19 = US$109m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$670m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, Trade Desk has an ROCE of 19%.

Is Trade Desk's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Trade Desk's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 10% average in the Software industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Independently of how Trade Desk compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

Trade Desk's current ROCE of 19% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 38% ROCE. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. The image below shows how Trade Desk's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NasdaqGM:TTD Past Revenue and Net Income, October 30th 2019

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Trade Desk.

How Trade Desk's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Trade Desk has total assets of US$1.2b and current liabilities of US$670m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 54% of its total assets. Trade Desk's current liabilities are fairly high, which increases its ROCE significantly.

The Bottom Line On Trade Desk's ROCE

This ROCE is pretty good, but remember that it would look less impressive with fewer current liabilities. Trade Desk shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers . You might also want to check this free collection of companies delivering excellent earnings growth.