Is Trade Desk (TTD) A Great Investment Option?

Richie Capital Group, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly portfolio net return of 4.8% was recorded by the RCG Long Only strategy for the fourth quarter of 2021, while the RCG Long Short Fund gained 5.6%. The fund’s benchmarks, the Russell 3000 Index, the Equity Long-Short Index, and the S&P 500 Large Cap Index returned 2.3%, -0.2%, and 10.7% respectively for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Richie Capital Group, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) and discussed its stance on the firm. The Trade Desk, Inc. is a California-based software company with a $38.4 billion market capitalization. TTD delivered a -13.49% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 23.84%. The stock closed at $79.28 per share on March 03, 2022.

Here is what Richie Capital Group has to say about The Trade Desk, Inc. in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"The Trade Desk (TTD – up 33.87%) – The bump in shares over the quarter was somewhat of rebound as the stock sold off in Q3 due to multiple concerns including Google eliminating their use of cookies and Apple’s move to “opt in” for advertisement identity on its devices. Additionally, the market was concerned that advertisers would cut their marketing budgets ahead of the Christmas season due to the global supply chain problems. The company reported a great quarter and alleviated concerns regarding all of the above. TTD has championed a new paradigm with UID 2.0 and their recently released Solimar product will provide the best solution to leverage that platform. The Trade Desk continues to take share and management emphasized their tremendous growth, and opportunity, internationally with 2/3 of the global advertising market being outside the US."

Our calculations show that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. TTD was in 32 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 19 funds in the previous quarter. The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) delivered a -17.32% return in the past 3 months.

In January 2022, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on TTD in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

