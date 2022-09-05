Trade guns for gift cards: Buyback event in Las Cruces offers up to $250 per firearm

LAS CRUCES - The city's police department is partnering with New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence and Viva Toyota for a Guns To Gardens Buyback Event.

The buyback will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd.

Participants can turn in as many firearms as they like, but they must be in working condition and unloaded. No information is retained on the participant turning in the firearms, according to the news release.

NMPGV will provide participants with gift cards from Albertsons, Amazon, Chevron, Target and Walmart in exchange for each firearm turned in. The gift cards are purchased by NMPGV and Viva Toyota and not at taxpayer expense, according to the news release. The value of the gift card is dependent on the firearm turned in:

$250 for assault style weapons

$200 for a semi-automatic handguns and semi-automatic rifles

$100 for a long guns and pistols

Following safe surrender and the issuance of gift cards, LCPD will conduct an inquiry to ensure firearms are not stolen. If stolen, the firearm will be entered into evidence, according to the news release. NMPGV will dismantle all other firearms with plans to forge the scraps into gardening tools.

The event is drive-through only and participants must remain in their vehicles. All weapons must be placed in the trunk or rear section of the vehicle, according to the news release.

The nonprofit NMPGV aims to reduce firearm injury and death through education, public health, advocacy, and public awareness. This will be the third gun buyback event LCPD and NMPGV nonprofit have held and the 16th gun buyback NMPGV has conducted in the state.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Gun buyback event in Las Cruces offers up to $250 per firearm