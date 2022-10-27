Trade seen boosting U.S. economy in Q3; growth details likely soft

Lucia Mutikani
·4 min read

By Lucia Mutikani

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. economic growth likely rebounded in the third quarter, driven by a shrinking trade deficit, but that would grossly exaggerate the economy's health as the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate increases dampen demand.

The Commerce Department's advance third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday is expected to show underlying demand in the economy flat last quarter amid a slowdown in consumer spending and moderate growth in business investment.

Still, the anticipated rebound in growth after two straight quarterly declines in GDP would be further evidence that the economy was not in a recession, though the risks of a downturn have increased as the Fed doubles down on rate hikes to battle the fastest-rising inflation in 40 years.

"The devil is in the details, and if you strip out trade, GDP will look a lot weaker than the headline number suggests," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania. "We don't have a recession in our baseline, but the risks are increasing; we're going to need a little bit of luck."

According to a Reuters survey of economists, GDP growth likely rebounded at a 2.4% annualized rate last quarter after contracting at a 0.6% pace in the second quarter. Estimates ranged from as low as a 0.8% rate to as high as a 3.7% pace.

The trade deficit appears to have narrowed sharply in part as slowing demand curbed the import bill. Exports also increased for much of last quarter. Economists estimate that the smaller trade gap added as much as 3.0 percentage points to GDP growth.

The data will have little impact on monetary policy, with Fed officials watching September personal consumption expenditures price data and third quarter labor cost numbers due on Friday, ahead of their Nov. 1-2 policy meeting.

The U.S. central bank has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate from near zero in March to the current range of 3.00% to 3.25%, the swiftest pace of policy tightening in a generation or more. That rate is likely to end the year in the mid-4% range, based on the Fed officials' own projections and recent comments.

Wild swings in trade and inventories were behind the contraction in GDP in the first half of the year.

SLOWER CONSUMER SPENDING

Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is expected to have slowed to about a 1.0% rate from the April-June quarter's 2.0% pace.

Consumer spending is being supported by a strong labor market, which is driving up wages. The Labor Department is expected to report on Thursday a modest increase in the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week, according to a Reuters survey.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits have remained significantly low despite reports of companies, mostly in the interest rate-sensitive sectors of the economy, laying off workers. A modest rebound in business spending on equipment is predicted after it contracted in the second quarter.

With consumer spending softening and import growth slowing, inventories are a wild card. Some economists believe inventories, which were the biggest drag on GDP in the second quarter, had a neutral impact on output last quarter. Others still expect them to have remained a burden on growth.

Final sales to private domestic purchasers, which exclude trade, inventories and government spending, are expected to have been flat, a sign that higher borrowing costs are starting to slow demand. This measure of domestic demand increased at a 0.5% rate in the second quarter.

Investment in the housing market, which has been hardest hit by higher borrowing costs, is expected to have dropped for the sixth straight quarter. A rebound is expected in government spending after five consecutive quarters of decline.

"We are starting to see the impacts of tightening come through on the demand side in the housing sector, which in turn should suggest that the Fed will eventually see some of that slowing in inflationary pressures," said Rhea Thomas, a senior economist at Wilmington Trust in Philadelphia.

While the pace of inventory accumulation has slowed in recent months, economists worry that a rising stockpile of unsold goods could trigger a recession. Retailers are finding themselves saddled with excess merchandise, because of easing supply chain bottlenecks and ebbing demand for goods, forcing them to offer discounts, which economists say may not be enough.

Business inventories increased at a rate of $110.2 billion in the second quarter, with economists expecting more or less a similar pace of accumulation last quarter. Inventory runoffs have been responsible for a number of recessions.

"Inventory runoffs do not get a whole lot of attention, but that's where I think the weak spot is," said Sung Won Sohn, a finance and economics professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. "If inventory runs off, production declines, that hurts employment and therefore spending. It happened a number of times in the postwar period, and I think that is what is happening right now."

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Few Republicans in new survey say they have high confidence in scientists

    Republicans have lower confidence than Democrats in scientists’ ability to act in the public’s best interest and tend to think they should stay out of policy debates, according to a new Pew Research survey. Around 9 in 10 Democrats have at least a fair amount of confidence in scientists, the survey found, while less than…

  • Wall Street bankers in Riyadh renew warnings over world economy

    RIYADH (Reuters) -Top Wall Street bankers renewed their warnings about the world economy on Tuesday amid geopolitical tensions and steep interest rate hikes to tackle decades-high inflation. Goldman Sachs boss David Solomon said economic conditions would "tighten meaningfully from here" and the U.S. Federal Reserve could hike rates beyond 4.5-4.75% if it does not see real changes in behaviour. Speaking at Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference in Riyadh, he said it was difficult to get out of "embedded inflation" without an economic slowdown.

  • Microsoft’s CFO says its worst revenue growth in 5 years was fueled by Europe’s energy crisis

    High energy costs in Europe are set to take a $800 million toll on Microsoft's cloud computing services.

  • Swedish Premier Says NATO Call With Erdogan Was ‘Constructive’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sweden’s new prime minister, who’s trying to persuade Turkey to ratify the Nordic country’s accession to NATO, said he held a “constructive” phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineUlf Kristersson, who became the p

  • Mobileye prices IPO above targeted range to raise nearly $1 billion, and most of it will go to Intel

    Mobileye Global Inc. priced its initial public offering higher than its targeted range late Tuesday to raise nearly $1 billion, most of which will go to Intel Corp.

  • Kremlin’s lies about Ukraine’s plans to use dirty bomb ‘aim to force acceptance of occupation’

    The Kremlin’s unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine plans to use a dirty bomb are aimed at forcing Kyiv to accept the occupation of its territory and force it into talks, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said on Ukrainian national television on Oct. 26.

  • NASA instrument detects dozens of methane super-emitters from space

    An orbital NASA instrument designed mainly to advance studies of airborne dust and its effects on climate change has proven adept at another key Earth-science function - detecting large, worldwide emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The device, called an imaging spectrometer, has identified more than 50 methane "super-emitters" in Central Asia, the Middle East and the Southwestern United States since it was installed in July aboard the International Space Station, NASA said on Tuesday. The spectrometer was built primarily to identify the mineral composition of dust blown into the atmosphere from Earth's deserts and other arid regions by measuring the wavelengths of light reflected from the surface soil in those areas.

  • Report: Sen. Menendez, NJ Democrat, faces new federal probe

    U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat who avoided conviction on corruption charges five years ago, is reportedly the subject of a new federal investigation. An adviser for the senator, Michael Soliman, acknowledged the probe in a statement Wednesday. “Senator Menendez is aware of an investigation that was reported on today, however he does not know the scope of the investigation," he said.

  • Activist: Many LGBTQ retirees 'go back into the closet' to find senior housing

    34% of LGBT survey respondents reported being at least somewhat worried about having to hide their identity to access suitable housing options as they age.

  • Meet Yevgeny Prigozhin, 'Putin's chef' and founder of the brutal Wagner group who told the Russian leader that he was botching the Ukraine war

    The 61-year-old once spent nine years in a Soviet Union penal colony and the US government also accused him of meddling in the 2016 election.

  • Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus

    “My God, Trump is conning not just me but his son," the Watergate journalist recalled thinking.

  • The Moment a Room Full of Fetterman Supporters Fell Silent

    Photo illustration by Luis Rendon/GettyERIE, Pennsylvania—In his highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman was asked to square two conflicting statements: one saying he’s never supported fracking, and another saying he’s always supported fracking.“Uh, I do support fracking, and, I don’t—I don’t—I support fracking, and I stand, and I do support fracking,” Fetterman said.As he tried unsuccessfully to square the two opposing sentiments, a debate watch party

  • Rand Paul calls for disqualification of a Democratic Senate candidate over past jokes about the Kentucky Republican's broken rib from a violent neighbor

    GOP Sen. Rand Paul calls Iowa Senate hopeful Mike Franken 'disgusting' for mocking a 2017 attack on him, saying advocating violence is disqualifying.

  • I know why Rishi Sunak wasn't smiling when he became PM

    No wonder Rishi Sunak was not smiling when he entered 10 Downing Street.

  • The black sheep of the EU head for crisis as Brussels cuts off lifelines

    Addressing a rally of supporters in the face of a gathering economic storm, Viktor Orban was in no mood to pull his punches over the European Union.

  • Trump Appeal in Rape Accuser’s Defamation Suit Gets Fast-Track

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s challenge to a defamation suit filed by a New York advice columnist who claims he raped her will be expedited by the District of Columbia’s highest appeals court.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsToo Much Gas. Europe’s Energy Crisis Takes a Surprise TurnMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayRenters Hit Breaking Point in a

  • What 'The Trump Tapes' reveal about Bob Woodward

    In June 2020, Bob Woodward received one of his many unexpected phone calls from Donald Trump. When their conversation turned to the rapidly growing protests following the police murder of George Floyd weeks earlier, the journalist took a personal tack in pressing the president of the United States on the nationwide outpouring of grief and anger. "I mean, we share one thing in common," Woodward told Trump. "We're White, privileged. ... Do you have any sense that that privilege has isolated and pu

  • Tuberville: US has too many 'takers' who don't want to work

    U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said this week that the country has too many “takers” instead of workers and suggested that many in younger generations — including people in their 40s — don't understand they need to work. Tuberville, 68, made the remarks while discussing the national worker shortage during a speech to business groups in south Alabama. “What’s happening in our country right now, we’re getting too many takers in our country,” Tuberville said Tuesday, according to Al.com.

  • What the West Should Do If Putin Uses a Nuclear Weapon

    There is a growing threat of Putin using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. Admiral James Stavridis on how the West should respond if he does

  • Trump Envoy Job Came With $200 Million Benefit, Barrack Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tom Barrack testified that he likely would’ve “made or saved” more than $200 million if he’d had to divest his financial holdings to join his longtime friend Donald Trump’s administration as an ambassador or special envoy.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in Ukrain