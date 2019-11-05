Trade war and climate change on Iowa farmers' minds

In the fields of Greene County, and environmental policy.

"We have to deal with climate change, it is an enormous issue," Frantzen said. "If we don't deal with it now, we should have dealt with it 20, 30 years ago, and it's going to be far more difficult."

Frantzen, who raises organic livestock and grows their feed, is a Democrat and still undecided ahead of caucus season. When asked if the Democratic Party is doing enough to tap into the concerns of farmers, Frantzen said farmers are almost "irrelevant when it come down to it numbers-wise, but then again the issue of how agriculture affects everybody else in Iowa, it has a huge influence."

Top-tier Democratic hopefuls have released plans to invest in rural America, a traditionally conservative voting bloc who helped carry Mr. Trump in 2016. "People that supported the president, I would think most of them are probably leaning the same way right now, unless somebody would step into the race and would be more moderate," Bardole said.

While not all Iowa farmers are on the same side of the political fence, they have a similar message for the candidates. "The best thing they can do is get their boots out in the country and visit with people and see where people are coming from and see the problems that they're facing," Franzten said.

The Iowa Farmers Union is hosting a presidential forum during its annual state convention in December.

