Trade war and sagging prices push U.S. family farmers to leave the field

A retiring farmer's equipment is auctioned at Jim & Karen Taphorn's farm near Beattie, Kansas, U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

By P.J. Huffstutter

BEATTIE, KANSAS(Reuters) - Shuffling across his frozen fields, farmer Jim Taphorn hunched his shoulders against the wind and squinted at the auctioneer standing next to his tractors.After a fifth harvest with low grain prices, made worse last fall by the U.S.-China trade war, the 68-year-old and his family were calling it quits. Farming also was taking a physical toll on him, he said; he'd suffered a heart attack 15 months before.

It took less than four hours to sell off all the tractors, combines and other farm equipment at the Taphorn retirement sale, ending a family tradition that had survived nearly a century.

"We went through the bad times in the '70s and '80s," said Jim, 68, broad-shouldered and stocky. "In some ways, this is worse."

Across the Midwest, growing numbers of grain farmers are choosing to shed their machinery and find renters for their land, all to stem the financial strain on their families, a dozen leading farm-equipment auction houses told Reuters. As these older grain farmers are retiring, fewer younger people are lining up to replace them.

The trend has created boom times for the auction houses, which report that their retirement business has grown 30 percent or more over the past six months, compared to the same period a year earlier.

But it is expected to put a strain on the agricultural supply chain: It means fewer customers for seed and chemical companies, fewer machine buyers, and fewer suppliers for grain merchants.

The revival of the family farming tradition proved short-lived.

In the wake of the U.S. recession of 2007-2008, the lure of high grain prices drew young people from their city jobs to their family's fields.

By 2012, farm profits were flourishing as corn and soybean prices soared amid global demand and tight supplies. For the first time in decades, the number of producers aged 44 or younger in the Midwest grew.

From the financial crisis in 2008 through 2012, their ranks increased more than 40 percent in Iowa and Illinois, nearly 57 percent in Indiana and 60 percent in Kansas, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Taphorn's son Tom, who works as a district manager at a cattle feed company near Manhattan, Kansas, was among those who wanted to return home to farm with his parents.

But the father of three couldn't make it work. During the boom, Tom sought to expand by renting more land - but as grain prices fell, most landlords refused to lower their rates. It was beyond Tom's reach, leaving him and his parents with too little land to till to cover two families’ expenses.

Tom kept his job. His siblings, one also in Kansas and the other in Indiana, didn't want to farm full-time.

Jim and Karen knew no one else within their family would take over their business. So they decided to sell their equipment and rent out their land.





COMES DOWN TO MATH

At the Taphorns' auction, Karen, 68, reached for her husband's hand, squeezing it hard.

"Karen, it's ok to shed a tear," auctioneer Dan Sullivan said, as she pressed her face into her husband’s shoulder. "It's the end of an era."

Farmer retirement rates are not tracked by either state or U.S. government agencies, but federal data shows the ranks of farmers are gradually aging. The average age of U.S. farm operators was 57.5 years in 2017, up from 54.3 years in 1997.

The number of farms is shrinking, too, as the industry increasingly is consolidated either into the hands of large-scale operators or tiny niche crop growers. Mid-sized farms – those with annual sales of more than $50,000 but less than $5 million - are dwindling.

(See graphic on aging of U.S. farmers and decreasing number of farms https://tmsnrt.rs/2GR1Wr8)

For many families, leaving farming is a painful but simple calculation: The trade war with China, set off by tariffs imposed by the Trump Administration, has lasted nearly 10 months.

China, the top buyer of U.S. soybeans, the nation's most valuable agricultural export, has dramatically reduced its purchases. Grain prices have remained stubbornly low and operating costs are rising fast.

(See graphic on the impact of the U.S.-China trade war on farming https://tmsnrt.rs/2BYCdun)

Such factors now are "speeding things up" among farmers deciding to retire, says H. Andrew Pyron, chief executive of Big Iron Auctions in St. Edward, Nebraska.