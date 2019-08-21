How to Trade the Yield Curve

The yield curve briefly inverted last week, sparking recession fears and inciting a market sell-off. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell almost 3% last Wednesday, Aug. 14, on the news. The inverted yield curve seems to be the most notorious recession indicator there is. The chart below, in part, explains its bad reputation. The orange line is the spread between the 10-year yield and the 2-year yield on U.S. Treasuries. The yield curve is inverted when that spread falls below zero, indicating that the 2-year yield is higher than the 10-year yield. The last two major market tops were preceded by an inversion of the yield curve. Furthermore, the last five recessions have been preceded by a yield-curve inversion.

spx returns after inverted yield curve aug 20 More

Recessions are defined after the fact, and don't always align perfectly with stock market downturns. As such, I'll be looking specifically at how stocks have performed after prior inversions.

What Happens to Stocks After a Yield-Curve Inversion

We have Treasury yield data going back to 1976. Below are the dates, using weekly closes, of the times that the yield curve inverted for the first time in a year over this time frame. Using this definition, we haven't actually had a recent signal, as the yield curve un-inverted by the end of last week. Still, you can expect it any time.

The numbers don't look as scary as what you'd think, based on the mania surrounding the inversion. Three of the last four years saw the S&P 500 gain double-digits over the next year. In five of the past six occurrences, the index was positive two years later. For investors who had sold out immediately after the yield-curve inversion, they were early, and missed out on gains over the next couple years.

The most concerning thing I see in this table is that stocks have lost double-digits over the next five years after two of the last three signals. And the most recent signal showed a market that was flat over the next five years, which is a demoralizing return over that long of a time frame.

spx returns after 10 year 2 year inversion aug 20 More

This next table summarizes the returns in the table above, and then I have typical returns for the S&P 500 for comparison. It reveals a tendency toward weaker-than-usual returns. The average returns are lower after an inversion across all the time frames, especially over the longer term.