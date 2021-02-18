Trader Charged Alongside Goldman Banker Loses Extradition Fight
(Bloomberg) -- A securities trader accused of insider-dealing is set to face criminal charges in the U.S. after losing an extradition ruling in London.
Joseph El Khouri, who holds dual Lebanese-British citizenship, is accused of making almost $2 million trading on inside information.
The judge ruled that El Khouri should be extradited, his lawyer Richard Cannon said. He said he planned to appeal the decision.
U.S. prosecutors allege that El Khouri gave lavish gifts to middlemen, including expensive hotel stays in New York, and a yacht charter in Greece, in exchange for tips as part of an international insider-trading conspiracy.
El Khouri was charged in 2019, along with five other people, including former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. investment banker Bryan Cohen. Two of the suspects have been convicted or pleaded guilty, while others have evaded arrest.
The trader had argued that the overwhelming majority of the alleged wrongdoing took place in the U.K. and the offenses should be tried here, his lawyer, Clair Dobbin, said.
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.