A Trader’s Guide to Japanese Policy Makers’ Language on the Yen

Yuko Takeo and Emi Urabe
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A renewed slide in the yen past the key psychological level of 140 against the dollar has once again drawn investor attention to Japanese officials’ comments on the currency. Its drop to a fresh 24-year low has the potential to damage the world’s third largest economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki’s latest remarks suggest continued caution, and aren’t quite at the level of intensity of officials’ comments at the end of April, when the Bank of Japan doubled down on its easing stance. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno’s phrasing on the yen also suggests intervention isn’t imminent.

Meanwhile, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s resolve seems undiminished as he talks about how the BOJ’s sustainable inflation goals can’t be met without robust wage gains -- a scenario that seems unlikely to be achieved by the end of his term in April.

Given that the Federal Reserve and the BOJ’s policies are still firmly on diverging paths, a weak yen trend is likely to persist. Key central bankers made clear during last weekend’s Jackson Hole meeting that they’ll continue with their rate hike path to rein in inflation, even at the expense of economic growth.

As a softer currency exacerbates the pain of rising commodity prices and boosts the cost of other imported goods, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his government may be forced into taking more steps to help households and firms. For now, Kishida is set to unveil details of additional measures to ease the impact of inflation this month.

Judging by the latest comments, the exchange rate still has some way to go before the finance ministry would consider intervention. It hasn’t stepped in to prop up the currency via purchase operations for over two decades. With the US likely to oppose any moves to weaken the dollar, Japan faces the dilemma that intervention may not achieve very much.

Here is a guide to how the gradation of language used by policy makers in the past has indicated how close they are to entering markets.

When volatility is slight

  • Officials will typically decline to comment. Or, if they do, say something like:

  • “We aren’t swayed by movements in currencies.”

When volatility persists

  • “Stable exchange rates are desirable.”

  • “It’s desirable for exchange rates to reflect Japan’s economic fundamentals.”

When monitoring increases

  • “We are watching/monitoring developments in currency markets.”

  • “We are carefully watching developments in currency markets.”

  • “We are watching exchange rates closely/with great interest.”

When concern rises

  • “Sudden/abrupt/rapid movements in exchange rates are undesirable.”

  • “Currency markets that aren’t reflecting economic fundamentals are undesirable.”

  • “We will monitor markets with vigilance.”

  • “Excessive movements in exchange rates are undesirable/have bad effects on the economy.”

When concern becomes discomfort

  • “Exchange rates aren’t reflecting economic fundamentals.”

  • “Yen gains/declines have been excessive/one-sided.”

When sharp language is needed

  • The next thing to watch for is often the key word “clearly”:

  • “Exchange rates are clearly not reflecting economic fundamentals.”

  • “Movements in exchange rates have clearly been excessive/one-sided.”

When it’s time for a warning

  • “We can’t tolerate speculative moves.”

  • “We will take appropriate action if needed.”

When intervention becomes a possibility

  • “We won’t rule out any options/means to combat excessive movements.”

  • “We’re ready to take decisive/bold action to counter excessive/speculative moves.”

The finance ministry makes any decision to intervene in the market. When it does, it instructs the central bank to buy or sell the currency. It most recently sold the yen to restrain gains in 2011. The last time Japan purchased the yen to stem losses was in 1998.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • What to Watch as Commodities Markets Brace for Hits to Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply issues in commodities markets will return to the fore in September, after prices edged lower last month as central banks stepped up the fight against inflation.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstFor the energy sector, a crucial OPEC

  • Hedge Fund Co-Founder Neil Phillips Charged With Market Manipulation

    (Bloomberg) -- The arrest of Glen Point Capital co-founder Neil Phillips for alleged foreign-exchange market manipulation threatened to ripple across the hedge fund industry as another firm suspended staffers who previously worked with him.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in St

  • Dollar at two-decade high as U.S. jobs data looms

    The dollar was headed for its third weekly gain in a row and stood near its highest levels in decades on the euro and yen on Friday, with investors in little mood for selling ahead of U.S. labour data that could bolster the case for interest rate hikes. A solid U.S. manufacturing survey overnight was enough to push the greenback above 140 yen for the first time since 1998 and it also hit a 2-1/2 year high against sterling and six week highs on the Australian and New Zealand dollars. Against the stronger dollar, the euro fell back below parity to $0.9958 and was not far from last week's 20-year low of $0.99005.

  • Yen at Risk of Further Declines After Breaching Key 140 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- The yen slumped past the key psychological level of 140 per dollar for the first time in almost a quarter of a century, a move that may extend as the divergence between US and Japanese monetary policy widens.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to B

  • Slower, but still strong U.S. job growth expected in August

    U.S. employers likely continued to hire workers at a strong clip in August while steadily raising wages, signs of persistent labor market strength that could encourage the Federal Reserve to deliver a third 75 basis point interest rate hike this month. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday would come a week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned Americans of a painful period of slow economic growth and possibly rising unemployment as the U.S. central bank aggressively tightens monetary policy to quell inflation. The anticipated solid job growth last month would be further evidence the economy continues to expand even as gross domestic product contracted in the first half of the year.

  • Oil Rebounds After Three-Day Drop With Focus on OPEC+ and Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose on Friday -- paring a weekly drop -- before an OPEC+ meeting on supply at which Saudi Arabia could push for output cuts, and as efforts to revive an Iranian nuclear accord suffered a setback.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberJeremy Grantham Warns ‘Super Bubble’ in Stocks Has Yet to BurstWest

  • Just Pay Your Taxes

    MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor allegedly cheated the system. This doesn’t mean his bitcoin will be liquidated.

  • Google blocks Truth Social from the Play Store — Will Apple be next?

    Google's decision to block the Truth Social app's launch on the Play Store over content moderation issues raises the question as to why Apple hasn't taken similar action over the iOS version of the app that's been live on the App Store since February. According to a report by Axios, Google found numerous posts that violated its Play Store content policies, blocking the app's path to go live on its platform. This could trigger a re-review of Truth Social's iOS app at some point, as both Apple's and Google's policies are largely aligned in terms of how apps with user-generated content must moderate their content.

  • ‘Prepare for an epic finale’: Jeremy Grantham warns ‘tragedy’ looms as ‘superbubble’ may burst

    A “superbubble” appears dangerously near its "final act" after the recent rally in U.S. stocks lured some investors back into the market just ahead of potential “tragedy,” according to Jeremy Grantham, the legendary co-founder of Boston-based investment firm GMO.

  • Bears Feast on NVDA: 12,000 Puts Bought Directly Before BIG News

    12,000 puts bought in a single purchase for $2.14M on 8/26 are now worth over $36M. Was this just a lucky guess, or did this institutional trader know about the BIG NEWS that was about to drop just days after their bearish purchase?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,

  • Nvidia and AMD Fall After U.S. Bans Exports to China. Time to Buy These Chip Stocks?

    The semiconductor leaders could face headwinds as the U.S. aims to stymie competition from its geopolitical rival.

  • The Single Best Pot Stock to Buy in September

    Pot stocks have been off their game of late, but this company is making clear progress toward a brighter future.

  • ‘Millions will be wiped out’: Robert Kiyosaki says that the big crash he predicted is here. But right now could also be the perfect time to 'get richer' — here's how

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ sees a window to get rich. He might be right.

  • Billionaires Have Been Buying These 7 Stocks as the Market Plunges

    Billionaire money managers have used the sizable market downturn to buy these seven stocks at a perceived discount.

  • The stock market is in for another bottom by year-end as investors are too focused on the Fed and too optimistic about earnings, Morgan Stanley's investment chief says

    The market will reach a new bottom before the end of the year, Mike Wilson said, seeing a drop as steep as 25% if the US spirals into a recession.

  • ‘My friends and family say I’m rich.’ I’m 26 and make $100K a year living in St. Louis, where I pay $850 in rent. But I can’t afford to buy a home, and am losing money when I invest. Would hiring a financial adviser be a smart move?

    My rent is $850/month that I split with my girlfriend, and I do not have a car payment or credit card debt. So that might mean that if you believe it will cost $500,000 to buy the home you want, you might want to want to put down at least 20% to avoid mortgage insurance, which means you’d need to save about $100,000 over and above your emergency fund.

  • Pressure mounts for credit card companies to track suspect gun sales

    A group of congressional Democrats is urging credit card companies to track suspect firearm and ammunition purchases as a means to identify and stop gun crime.

  • The basics of Medicare IRMAA — What is it and how can it impact you?

    Amid the alphabet soup of Medicare you may have heard of Medicare IRMAA, but aren’t sure if it impacts you. Here’s what you need to know: Medicare Part A is free, but there are monthly premiums for Medicare Parts B and D. Part B covers medical care and Part D is the prescription drug component of Medicare. The monthly premium for Part B and any monthly premium surcharge for Part D are determined based on your modified adjusted gross income or MAGI from two years prior to the current year.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Generating Heaps of Passive Income

    How would you like to have heaps of passive income deposited into your brokerage account on a reliable schedule? It almost seems too good to be true, but income investors of all sizes regularly receive steady payments from the businesses they own shares of. All three of these special stocks have to return nearly all of their profits to investors in the form of dividends.