A Trader’s Guide to Japanese Policy Makers’ Language on the Yen

Yuko Takeo and Emi Urabe
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A renewed slide in the yen to its weakest level against the dollar in two decades has put Japanese officials on alert again over the currency’s moves and its potential to harm the economy.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki has reiterated his message that rapid foreign exchange moves are undesirable, but his comments aren’t quite at the level of intensity of officials’ remarks at the end of April, when the BOJ doubled down on its easing stance.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s resolve seems unchanged as he talks about how a premature shift in policy could push the bank’s 2% stable inflation goal further into the future.

Given that the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan’s policies are still firmly on diverging paths, a weak yen trend is likely to continue.

As a softer currency exacerbates the pain of rising commodity prices and boosts the cost of other imported goods, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his government may be forced into taking more steps to help households and firms.

Judging by the latest comments, the exchange rate still has some way to go before the finance ministry would consider intervention to prop up the currency via actual purchase operations, something it has avoided for more than two decades. With the US more likely to be against any moves to weaken the dollar, Japan faces the problem that actual intervention may not be effective.

Here is a guide to how the gradation of language used by policy makers in the past has indicated how close they are to entering markets.

When volatility is slight

  • Officials will typically decline to comment, or say something like:

  • “We aren’t swayed by movements in currencies.”

When volatility persists

  • “Stable exchange rates are desirable.”

  • “It’s desirable for exchange rates to reflect Japan’s economic fundamentals.”

When monitoring increases

  • “We are watching/monitoring developments in currency markets.”

  • “We are carefully watching developments in currency markets.”

  • “We are watching exchange rates closely/with great interest.”

When concern rises

  • “Sudden/abrupt/rapid movements in exchange rates are undesirable.”

  • “Currency markets that aren’t reflecting economic fundamentals are undesirable.”

  • “We will monitor markets with vigilance.”

  • “Excessive movements in exchange rates are undesirable/have bad effects on the economy.”

When concern becomes discomfort

  • “Exchange rates aren’t reflecting economic fundamentals.”

  • “Yen gains/declines have been excessive/one-sided.”

When sharp language is needed

  • The next thing to watch for is often the key word “clearly”:

  • “Exchange rates are clearly not reflecting economic fundamentals.”

  • “Movements in exchange rates have clearly been excessive/one-sided.”

When it’s time for a warning

  • “We can’t tolerate speculative moves.”

  • “We will take appropriate action if needed.”

When intervention becomes a possibility

  • “We won’t rule out any options/means to combat excessive movements.”

  • “We’re ready to take decisive/bold action to counter excessive/speculative moves.”

The finance ministry makes any decision to intervene in the market. When it does, it instructs the central bank to buy or sell the currency. It most recently sold the yen to restrain gains in 2011. The last time Japan purchased the yen to stem losses was in 1998.

