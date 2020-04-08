Trader Interactive Partners with Alvarez & Marsal to Educate Dealerships on CARES Act

Live Event to Provide Overview of Emergency Funding Options and How to Apply

NORFOLK, Va., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Interactive , a leading marketplace and dealer services provider for the lifestyle vehicle and commercial equipment industries, announced today that it will be providing a webinar on the CARES Act's Paycheck Protection Program . The Paycheck Protection Program, administered by the Small Business Administration, provides small businesses of 500 or less employees with cash flow assistance through federally guaranteed loans. In this presentation, dealerships and manufacturers will gain a better understanding of this program, assistance currently available, eligibility requirements, the process in which to apply. Led by experts from global management consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal, this live event will take place on Thursday April 9 at 4:00pm ET, and will feature David Javdan, Managing Director at Alvarez & Marsal and former General Counsel of the US Small Business Administration (SBA) post 9/11 and during Hurricane Katrina, and will end with a panel to answer attendee questions.

Space is limited, register for the webinar here: https://go.traderinteractive.com/TI_CARES_webinar_signup

"This pandemic has created a rapidly evolving environment in which our customers need to stay on top of what relief is available to them as it could be the difference between keeping their businesses open and their staff employed. Due to our relationships with leading financial institutions, we are in a unique position to be able to extend that financial expertise to our customers as they navigate the global challenges that COVID-19 is presenting, and the federal emergency funding that is available to them," said Trader Interactive CEO, Lori Stacy.

In addition to this webinar, Trader Interactive has launched Virtual Retailing Resource Center's for commercial and recreational dealerships to help address immediate questions and concerns around the transition from a brick-and-mortar to a predominantly digital storefront, and provide data insights from our over 9.5 Million monthly unique visitors. These knowledge libraries provide valuable insights and tools to support the industries Trader Interactive serves as they confront the business challenges presented by the spread of COVID-19. Resources include a checklist as well as an on demand video for converting to a digital dealership, articles like Guarding Your Dealership During a Pandemic, and an overview of the emergency funding options available to dealerships and manufacturers at this time.

The Virtual Retailing Resource Centers for dealerships and manufacturers in the commercial trucking, heavy equipment, recreational vehicle and powersports industries can be found here:

To learn more about the webinar or our Virtual Retailing Resource Center's, contact marketing@traderinteractive.com .

Trader Interactive connects buyers and sellers in the powersports, recreational vehicle, aircraft, commercial truck, and equipment industries through a broad portfolio of marketplaces that reach 9 million unique monthly visitors. Linked by a widely recognized family of "Trader" trademarks dating back several decades, the company's innovative digital marketplaces leverage artificial intelligence on a cloud platform to improve the lifestyles and livelihoods of consumers, customers and employees by seamlessly connecting people to vehicles for work and play. Trader Interactive's family of brands includes lifestyle vehicle marketplaces Cycle Trader, RV Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, Snowmobile Trader, Aero Trader and Trade-A-Plane, as well as commercial equipment segments Commercial Truck Trader, NextTruck, Rock & Dirt, Equipment Trader, and Tradequip. In addition, the company powers thousands of dealership websites through Commercial Web Services and RV Web Services, and offers unique data insights and technology that assist dealers in more effectively running and marketing their dealerships as well as better serving their customers. The company has more than 400 employees and is based in Norfolk, VA. For more information, visit www.TraderInteractive.com .

