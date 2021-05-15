Trader Joe's is one of the first stores to drop mask requirement for fully vaccinated customers after CDC mask update

Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Trader Joe's has updated its mask policy and will not require fully vaccinated customers to wear a mask.

The specialty supermarket is believed to be the first major national retailer to make the change after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new masking guidelines Thursday.

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, announced Friday that it would no longer require fully vaccinated customers or employees to wear masks at both Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

Costco also dropped its mask policy at some of its clubs starting Friday, but will still require them at pharmacy and optical departments as well as locations with local or state mask mandates.

Masks still required: For now at Target, Walmart, CVS and more, but retailers review new CDC mask guidance

Vaccine awareness: McDonald's is bringing this COVID-19 vaccine awareness message to its coffee cups, Times Square billboard

"We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping," Trader Joe's said on its COVID-19 page that was updated Friday.

Stores will not require or request proof of vaccination from customers, Trader Joe's spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel told USA TODAY. Employees still have to wear masks at this time.

Last week, the company confirmed to USA TODAY that it dropped senior hours at many of its stores, except where required.

The CDC said Thursday that fully vaccinated Americans, for the most part, no longer need to wear masks indoors and don’t have to wear masks outdoors, even in crowded spaces.

But privately-owned businesses can still require masks, which most of the nation's largest retailers started mandating last summer. There are other exceptions for when the CDC recommends masks such as in health care settings, transportation hubs such as airports and stations, planes and public transportation.

Many of us are allowed to take off our masks: Why some of us don't want to

Reviewed recommendations: Looking for a new mask? Here are the best masks

Several stores, including CVS and Target, say they are considering making changes to mask policies.

Conflicts at businesses and viral videos of shoppers' tirades erupted amid the coronavirus pandemic, including at Trader Joe's. The CDC advised stores not to argue with angry anti-mask customers.

In late June 2020, a woman without a mask at a California Trader Joe's called employees and shoppers "Democratic pigs" and screamed profanities because she said she felt threatened when a fellow customer cursed her out for not wearing a mask.

Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers' union, called the CDC’s guidance confusing and said in a statement that it "fails to consider how it will impact essential workers who face frequent exposure to individuals who are not vaccinated and refuse to wear masks."

Masks at Disney World: Disney looking at mask requirement, theme park capacity after CDC says no masks for fully vaccinated

New mask guidelines: Great for some, confusing for others. What experts say this does to the CDC's credibility.

Contributing: Adrianna Rodriguez, USA TODAY

Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC mask update: Trader Joe's mask requirement dropped after guidance

Recommended Stories

  • After CDC change, Walmart says employees, customers can ditch masks

    The change in policy comes a day after the CDC changed its guidance to say the fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks in most settings.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor To Ramp Up US Chip Investment: Reuters

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) plans to channelize incremental billions of dollars into the Arizona chip factories from its previously disclosed plans, Reuters reports. TSM remains indifferent regarding the European plant plans. Last year, TSM had announced an investment of $10 billion and $12 billion in the Phoenix chip factory. The company now plans around five additional fabs in Arizona apart from the current one. Opinions remain divided over the next plant focus between the advanced 3-nanometer chipmaking technology and the slower, less-efficient 5-nanometer technology used for the first factory. The 3-nanometer plant could cost between $23 billion and $25 billion. TSM could join the likes of Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) to seek subsidies from the U.S. government. President Joe Biden has sought billion in funding for domestic chip manufacturing. However, concerns about the misuse of the subsidies remain for higher R&D plans in favor of Taiwan instead of U.S. interests. Interestingly, European chip and auto companies seek subsidies for the short supply of older-generation chips used by car manufacturers. TSM’s European customer base comprises mainly less advanced chips utilized by automakers. TSM is still open to the possibility of an older-generation auto chip plant in Europe. TSM has hired Intel veteran Benjamin Miller as human resources head in Arizona. It has hired 250 engineers, out of which 100 have been sent to Tainan, Taiwan, for a training program. TSM’s first Arizona factory will have an estimated output of 20,000 wafers of 12-inch silicon discs that can each contain thousands of chips per month. However, TSM’s fabs in Taiwan can produce 100,000 wafers per month. Price action: TSM shares traded higher by 1.67% at $110.57 in the premarket session on the last check Friday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaDell's Chief Projects Semiconductor Chip Crunch To Extend For Multiple Years: ReutersTSMC Eyes Five Additional Arizona Fabs For US Chip Building Drive: Reuters© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Amazon seeks to hire 75,000; offers $100 to vaccinated hires

    Amazon is seeking to hire 75,000 people in a tight job market and is offering bonuses to attract workers, including $100 for new hires who are already vaccinated for COVID-19. The jobs are for delivery and warehouse workers, who pack and ship online orders. Amazon, which already pays at least $15 an hour, gave out raises for some of its workers last month, and the company said Thursday that new hires will make an average of $17 an hour.

  • AOC suggests GOP leadership expel Marjorie Taylor Greene and calls her ‘deeply unwell’

    AOC calls for the GOP to remove whip from the congresswoman who took office in January

  • Walmart says fully vaccinated employees can go without masks starting Tuesday

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Walmart said on Friday that fully vaccinated employees will not need to wear a mask at work starting Tuesday, following the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The world's largest retailer said in an internal memo to U.S. stores, Sam’s Clubs and supply chain facilities that unvaccinated workers must still wear face coverings. Vaccinated customers and Sam's Club members will be allowed to shop without a mask starting Friday.

  • ‘I made doge in like two hours’: Dogecoin creator says he ‘didn’t consider’ environmental impact

    One of the creators of dogecoin has noted that he “didn’t consider” the environmental impact of the cryptocurrency, which was initially created as a joke. Over recent months, the shiba inu-themed cryptocurrency has become one of the world’s most prominent and fastest growing. Mr Musk’s endorsement meant that dogecoin was dragged into the fallout of Mr Musk’s announcement that Tesla would stop taking bitcoin as payment, as a result of the climate costs underpinning the cryptocurrency.

  • Ohio city reaches $10 million settlement over police killing of Andre Hill

    Hill, 47, was shot and killed by Adam Coy, a 44-year-old white man, on Dec. 22. Coy, a 19-year-veteran of the Columbus police force, was responding to a non-emergency nuisance call about car noise. Footage from Coy's body-worn camera showed Hill emerging from the shadows of the garage holding up a glowing cell phone in one hand before Coy opened fire on him.

  • Chick-fil-A sauce shortage may be the thing that breaks this nation

    Last month, I bowed my head, crossed myself, and announced, with a heavy heart, the Heinz ketchup packet shortage. And now, it is my solemn duty to report another sauce shortage: Chick-fil-A is limiting the number of sauces it’s giving out to customers because of limited stock, CNN Business reports.

  • Touchless shopping is here to stay — but at what cost?

    The new technology could displace workers and imperil women's economic recovery from the pandemic, critics say.

  • Jennifer Lopez just got a blunt curtain fringe and wow

    I'm in awe.

  • What Does the New Mask Guidance Really Mean?

    More than a year after federal health officials told Americans to cover their faces when venturing out in public, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that fully vaccinated people could start taking off their masks indoors. But the new federal guidance — announced amid a sharp decline in coronavirus cases and an expansion of vaccine eligibility to everyone 12 and older — came with caveats and confusion. And it sent state and local officials, as well as private companies, scrambling to decide whether and when to update their own rules. Here are some questions you might have about what the CDC’s new stance means, and what it doesn’t mean. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Does this mean masks are no longer recommended anywhere? Not quite. The federal guidance is expansive: Fully vaccinated people — those who have received their final COVID-19 vaccination at least two weeks ago — no longer need to wear masks outdoors or in most indoor settings. But there are limits. The agency was not specific about masking in some settings, including schools. And even fully vaccinated people are still told to cover their faces when visiting health care facilities, while flying or taking public transit, and in congregate settings such as homeless shelters, as well as prisons or jails. What does this mean for local mask mandates? The CDC advice does not override mask orders issued by states, counties or cities. But in the hours after the new policy was announced Thursday, officials in some parts of the country began to adjust their rules to align with federal guidance. Others had yet to weigh in publicly, and some said they were keeping their rules in place while they reviewed the CDC’s suggestions. As the guidance filtered out around the country, officials began issuing announcements — a patchwork of plans, as so much of the nation’s pandemic response has been over the last year. Officials in Pennsylvania said they had changed the state’s mask mandate to exempt fully vaccinated people, and Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, both Democrats, indicated that they would do the same. The chief executive in St. Louis County, Missouri, said he was also working to update local restrictions. Elsewhere, including in Wichita, Kansas, New York state, New York City and New Jersey, officials said they were reviewing the new guidelines but were not yet announcing any changes. In the counties that include Las Vegas and Lawrence, Kansas, officials said they would discuss their rules at meetings next week. Was this a surprise? The news stunned health experts, political leaders, business owners — and seemingly everyone else. Only 2-1/2 weeks ago, the CDC had given a far milder directive, saying that fully vaccinated people could remove their masks outdoors but not in crowded spaces. “It feels like a huge shift, and I’m not going to follow it,” said Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious-disease specialist and clinical professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Public Health. “The most important point is that the CDC is putting responsibility back on individuals. Each individual should look at what the CDC is recommending and see if that fits for them.” Swartzberg said he would continue to be unmasked while outdoors but would carry a mask with him to wear indoors in public spaces. “This shows tremendous confidence in how well the vaccines work,” he said. “The CDC does have data to support this decision. It’s not like they’re operating on the fly.” Why now? It was not entirely clear what prompted the new guidance on Thursday. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been trending downward in the United States for weeks. About 37,000 cases are being identified each day, the fewest since September, and about 630 deaths are being announced daily, the lowest average since July. But the most significant change is the availability of vaccines. Everyone age 16 and older has been eligible for a vaccine for weeks, and those ages 12 to 15 became eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week. About 47% of people in the United States have received at least one vaccine dose, and appointments are readily available across most of the country. Some public health experts said they viewed the new mask guidance, in part, as an incentive to entice those who have not gotten shots: Getting vaccinated would mean no longer having to wear a mask. “We have all longed for this moment,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said at a White House news conference Thursday. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.” What does all this mean for stores and restaurants? The new policy seemed to catch many retailers and their workers by surprise. Macy’s and the Gap said they were still reviewing the new guidance, while Home Depot said it had no plans to change its current rules requiring customers and workers to wear masks in its stores. Other major retailers, including Walmart, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, while officials at Target said they would keep in place mask and distancing rules while reviewing the CDC guidance. The United Food and Commercial Workers union, representing thousands of grocery store workers, criticized the CDC for failing to consider how the new policy would affect workers who have to deal with customers who are not vaccinated. And the Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group, said the policy complicated matters in states that still have mask mandates in place that retailers must follow. But how do you know whether a stranger shopping or eating next to you is vaccinated? You probably won’t. About 36% of people in the United States are fully vaccinated, and there is no way to tell them apart from the 64% of people who are not. People who receive a vaccine are issued a white paper card, but online scammers have sold forged versions of those. The new guidance reopened discussions of so-called vaccine passports, which would certify someone’s vaccination status. Efforts to create a more robust system of such passports have been largely derailed in the United States by concerns about privacy and backlash from Republican politicians. New York state has created its own version of a vaccine passport. What has the CDC’s guidance been on masks all along? At the very beginning of the pandemic, the CDC.’s position was that most ordinary people did not need to wear masks unless they were sick and coughing. At the time, there was limited understanding that the virus was airborne and could be transmitted by people who were asymptomatic, and there was also a concern that recommending masks would worsen an N95 mask shortage for health care workers. But the CDC’s position quickly shifted. By April 2020, the CDC urged all Americans to wear a mask when they left their homes. The guidance kept changing throughout the pandemic. For example, the agency first said that wearing masks protected others, not the wearer. By November, officials went a step further, saying masks benefited the people who wear them, in addition to those around them. With vaccinations ramping up, the CDC began to loosen its guidance last month, advising that fully vaccinated people could remove their masks in many situations outdoors, where the virus spreads less easily. Then Thursday, the CDC announced that the relaxed rules also applied indoors. I’m vaccinated. So what am I supposed to do right now? If you feel comfortable doing so, you can start going out without a mask on your face. But you might want to still keep one in your pocket. Some local governments and businesses are likely to continue requiring masks, at least in the immediate future. And if you ride the bus or train, or are visiting a family member in a hospital or nursing home, you will still be expected to mask up. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Woman says $26M California lottery ticket destroyed in wash

    The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket for the Nov. 14 drawing was sold at an Arco AM/PM convenience store in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk. Store employee Esperanza Hernandez told the Whittier Daily News that a woman came in Wednesday and told workers that she had put the ticket in her pants and it was destroyed in the laundry. The store’s manager told KTLA-TV that surveillance video showed the woman who bought the ticket, and she's known to store workers.

  • Shopify aims to reduce its impact on environment

    The team behind Shop Pay, Shopify’s accelerated checkout method, promises to reduce its environmental impact substantially. Stacy Kauk, Shopify Sustainability Fund Director, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • CDC says fully vaccinated people can drop masks pretty much everywhere, with a few exceptions

    The latest announcement marks the next step in the return to normal and a huge win for COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Blackouts Threaten Entire U.S. West This Summer as Heat Awaits

    (Bloomberg) -- First they struck California, then Texas. Now blackouts are threatening the entire U.S. West as nearly a dozen states head into summer with too little electricity.From New Mexico to Washington, power grids are being strained by forces years in the making — some of them fueled by climate change, others by the fight against it. If a heat wave strikes the whole region at once, the rolling outages that darkened Southern California and Silicon Valley last August will have been previews, not flukes.“It’s really the same case in different parts of the West,” said Elliot Mainzer, chief executive officer of the California Independent System Operator, which runs most of the state’s grid. “It’s revealed competition for scarce resources that we haven’t seen for some time.”The specter of blackouts highlights a paradox of the clean-energy transition: Extreme weather fueled by climate change is exposing cracks in society’s move away from fossil fuels, even as that shift is supposed to rein in the worst of global warming. States shuttering coal and gas-fired power plants simply aren’t replacing them fast enough to keep pace with the vagaries of an unstable climate, and the region’s existing power infrastructure is woefully vulnerable to wildfires (which threaten transmission lines), drought (which saps once-abundant hydropower resources) and heat waves (which play havoc with demand).On Wednesday, California's grid managers warned that while they're better positioned than last summer, the risk of power shortages during extreme heat remains a clear possibility. Wildfires, already getting started after a dry winter, could compound the danger if they threaten transmission lines. “We are headed to yet another very dangerous fire year,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said during a briefing Thursday. “We're seeing a higher level of risk and an earlier level risk.” For many, California’s power crisis in 2020 was the first indication of how serious the regional power shortfall had become. While the blackouts highlighted the state’s reliance on solar power — a resource that ebbs in the evening just as demand picks up — an equally significant problem was California’s dependence on imported electricity. Utilities routinely source power supplies from out of state, drawing electricity across high-voltage transmission lines to wherever it’s needed. But last summer, neighboring states coping with the same heat wave as California were straining to keep their own lights on, and imports were hard to come by.This year, that dynamic is playing out on a larger scale. Across the West, states have grown dependent on importing power from one another. That works fine in temperate weather, when electricity demand is relatively low. But it's a problem when a widespread heatwave blankets the entire region. The Western Electricity Coordinating Council, which oversees electricity grids throughout the western U.S. and Canada, estimates that without imports, Nevada, Utah and Colorado could be short of power during hundreds of hours this year, or the equivalent of 34 days. Arizona and New Mexico could be short for enough hours to total 17 days, according to a report by the organization that looked at worst-case scenarios to help states develop plans to head off potential outages.“It’s no longer necessarily a California problem or a Phoenix problem,” said Jordan White, vice president of strategic engagement for the group, known as WECC. “Everyone is chasing the same number of megawatts.” While blackouts aren’t a guarantee in any region, traders are already betting on supply shortages and sending power prices soaring throughout the West. At the heavily traded Palo Verde hub in Arizona, prices have nearly quadrupled since last summer’s outages, while the Pacific Northwest’s Mid-Columbia hub has tripled.“We are already seeing record-breaking prices across the West, some of which can be attributed to a fear factor being priced in,” said JP McMahon, a market associate for Wood Mackenzie. “Last year was a bit of a wake-up call.”The reasons behind the shortfall are two-fold: Climate change is making it harder to forecast demand for electricity while the shift to clean energy is straining power supplies.Where utilities and grid managers were once able to rely on predictable consumption patterns season to season — more air conditioner use in August, less in October — they’re now reckoning with record-hot summers and historic winter storms that cause great, unexpected surges in demand.“It’s becoming challenging to take out the crystal ball to know with any level of certainty how hot it it’s going to be,” White said.At the same time, older coal and gas plants capable of providing power 24 hours a day are being pushed out by climate change regulations and their own dwindling profitability. In the West, power generation from such plants slipped 6% from 2010 through 2018, according to WECC. While wind and solar capacity have more than tripled in the region, the output from those resources varies by the hour, making them harder to rely on during an unexpected demand crunch. Massive batteries can help make up the difference, but their installation is just beginning.It’s a global phenomenon. Sweden this summer is bracing for power outages and curbing electricity exports after nuclear retirements have left the country with too little spare capacity to balance big swings in demand. In China last winter, even a surplus of coal plants couldn’t keep the lights on during a severe cold blast.At this point, no subregion in WECC’s coverage area generates enough electricity to meet its own needs during periods of high demand; they all rely on imports to avoid outages.In the aftermath of the California crisis, utilities have been signing up contracts for more emergency power supplies and are trying to make sure they aren’t relying on the same suppliers as everyone else. Some entities, including the Imperial Irrigation District of Southern California are working to curb their reliance on imports. But it’s not clear that all utilities in the highest-risk areas plan to do much differently. The situation is, if not dire, getting close. Temperatures in the West are expected to be above average through the summer, with the worst heat slamming the Southwest. More than 84% of land in the 11 Western states is gripped by drought.Following last summer’s outages, California is among the best positioned going into summer. The state is plugging roughly 1,500 megawatts of batteries into the grid, has postponed the retirement of several aging gas plants and raised the price cap on power trades to incentivize imports if outside supplies are necessary and available. Even if imports are readily available for those that need them, there’s no guarantee that transmission lines will be able to carry those electrons where they need to go. Extreme weather can take out the high-voltage conduits that stitch the Western states together, and wildfires are notorious for knocking out transmission lines. Although it received little attention at the time, a major transmission line in the Pacific Northwest that suffered damage in a storm last spring limited power flows into California throughout the summer energy crisis.Energy consultant Mike Florio, who used to sit on the board of California’s grid operator, said other states can learn from the West’s dilemma. They should keep a variety of resources as they decarbonize, learning how to balance the daily rhythms of solar and wind, and not move too quickly to shutter old gas-burning plants that can provide power in a pinch.“We forget that we’re still learning a lot about how to run a system like this,” Florio said. “We probably want to keep our existing gas capacity, at least in reserve. It may be used less, but something that’s already built is cheap insurance.”(Adds quote from U.S. agriculture secretary in sixth paragraph. )For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Alibaba posts first operating loss since 2012

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick breaks down Alibaba’s Q4 earnings.

  • CEO who Fox News called ‘socialist’ for $70k minimum wage says company’s workforce has doubled

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Lyft attack: Police investigating pistol whipped assault on Taiwanese driver for racial motives

    Driver Paul Liao says attacker asked about ethnic background before striking him with gun

  • Houston tiger is being secretly passed around safe houses, police believe

    ‘I don’t think it’s out of Houston yet, maybe out of county, but I don’t think so,’ Police Commander says

  • When is Kobe Bryant's Hall of Fame induction ceremony

    Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020.