Trader Joe's makes East Lansing store 'official' with website post

Beams being erected at the future home of Trader Joe's in Meridian Township, seen Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

MERIDIAN TWP. — Trader Joe's has officially announced plans for its new East Grand River Avenue location, listing the store as "coming soon" on its website.

The listing on the national retailer's website this week comes more than two years after Meridian Township's Zoning Board of Appeals first approved a variance to allow the specialty grocer to have 115 parking spaces on its site in December 2021.

The website listing is the first time the California-based Trader Joe's has acknowledged the 13,500-square-foot store, under construction on 2.2 acres on Grand River Avenue across the street from the Whole Foods Market in East Lansing for over a year.

Property records for 2755 Grand River Ave. list Trader Joe’s East Inc. as the owner, and the township issued a permit in August 2023 allowing for the shell of the store to go up, but Nakia Rohde, a Trader Joe’s public relations manager, told the State Journal in September that the company doesn't announce store openings early in their development.

"We typically announce new stores a couple months before opening the doors for customers," she said.

The store will be the company's first in the Lansing area. It's unclear when the new location is expected to open. The website listing doesn't include an opening date and no additional information about the store is provided.

"At Trader Joe's in East Lansing , we see ourselves as your neighborhood grocery store," reads the store listing. "Step inside and you'll find unconventional and interesting products in the Trader Joe's label like Mandarin orange chicken and Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, as well as everyday basics like milk, eggs and fresh produce."

"The details on our website are all I have to share right now," Rohde said in an email Friday.

The latest update on its construction listed on Meridian Township's website this month says "A delivery of steel can be seen on the project site, with vertical construction underway."

The building's walls and roof are now up at the property.

Contact Rachel Greco at rgreco@lsj.com. Follow her on X @GrecoatLSJ .

READ MORE:

Here's what we know about restaurants that opened and closed in the Lansing area in January

Green Dot Stables to reopen in Lansing

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Trader Joe's makes Lansing-area store 'official' with website listing