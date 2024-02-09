Trader Joe's sold food that may contain rocks. If you bought this, throw it out, says USDA

The USDA issued a public health alert for frozen ready-to-eat chicken pilaf product that may be contaminated with foreign material. specifically rocks.

A public health alert has been issued for bags of frozen chicken pilaf previously sold at Trader Joe's because it may contain rocks. Multiple complaints have been filed and at least one consumer has reported injuring their teeth. Here's what we know.

When was the alert issued?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the alert Wednesday, over concerns that the product "may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically rocks."

What item from Trader Joe's should customers throw away?

The 14-oz. Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil, & Caramelized Onion Pilaf with Saffron Basmati Rice, Dark Chicken Meat, Dates & Golden Raisins was produced on various dates from Nov. 1, 2023, through Jan. 19.

Has there been a recall on the Trader Joe's product?

The product is no longer available for purchase and does not need a recall, but the USDA is issuing the alert to make consumers who may have it in their freezers aware that it should not be consumed.

It was distributed to Trader Joe's stores nationwide and has the establishment number “P-45322” inside of the USDA mark of inspection.

Have there been any complaints or injuries?

The USDA said the issue was initially discovered when Trader Joe's notified FSIS that it received "multiple consumer complaints of rocks in the chicken pilaf," and one consumer reported a dental injury from consuming it. No other injuries or illnesses have been reported.

FSIS recommends to not consume it, and to either throw it away or return it to Trader Joe's.

Who should I contact if I bought this product from Trader Joe's?

The USDA encouraged consumers with questions to contact the producer, Mama Vicky's, at 818-583-0003. Consumers with food safety questions can also call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline at 888-674-6854.

John Tufts covers trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: USDA issues public health alert for chicken pilaf from Trader Joe's