Barclays, Traders Set Sights on Fed Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points

Barclays, Traders Set Sights on Fed Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points
Scott Lanman and Kristine Aquino
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Traders see 50-50 odds of the Federal Reserve raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in July, while economists at Barclays Plc and Jefferies LLC say this move could come as early as next week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A hotter-than-expected inflation reading sent Treasury yields to multi-year highs on Friday, and flattened or inverted key parts of the US curve. Five-year rates surged to the highest in more than a decade, exceeding their 30-year counterparts for the first time in a month -- a signal to some investors that the central bank’s tightening may set off a recession.

Treasury Yields Hit Highest Since 2008 as Fed Path Repriced

“The US central bank now has good reason to surprise markets by hiking more aggressively than expected in June,” Barclays economists led by Jonathan Millar wrote in a note Friday. “We realize it is a close call and that it could play out in either June or July. But we are changing our forecast to call for a 75bp hike on June 15.”

The ramp-up in Fed rate expectations comes after a Labor Department report showed consumer prices accelerating to a fresh 40-year high, though Fed watchers doubt Chair Jerome Powell would take that step.

Today’s data “are game changers that will force the Fed to switch to a higher gear and front-load policy tightening,” Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons wrote in a note.

The dollar also climbed against most Group-of-10 and emerging-market peers. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.8%, buoyed by its haven appeal amid a stock selloff.

Soaring Dollar Is ‘Only Safe Haven Left’ After Hot US Inflation

(Adds Jefferies forecast in first paragraph, economist comments in fifth.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar up as hot U.S. inflation data backs case for Fed rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar rose to a near four-week high against a basket of currencies on Friday, after data showed U.S. consumer prices accelerated in May, suggesting the Federal Reserve may have to continue with interest rate hikes through September to combat inflation. The inflation report was published ahead of an anticipated second 50 basis points rate hike from the Fed next Wednesday. The U.S. central bank is expected to raise its policy interest rate by an additional half a percentage point in July.

  • Coty plans to 'gradually' resume shareholder returns at debt leverage continues to fall

    Coty Inc. said Friday it plans to "gradually" resume shareholder returns, as the fragrance and cosmetics company has made "substantial" progress in reducing debt and as its operational performance has strengthened. The company is entering into agreements with several banks to start hedging for a $200 million share buyback program that it plans for in 2024. The company said it has lowered its leverage to 4.7X through the end of the fiscal third quarter of 2022, down from about 7X exiting fiscal 2

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest This Much in One of Warren Buffett's Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have long been dividend investors, which has played a role in the company's success.

  • Stock Selloff Ramps Up, Yields Spike on Inflation: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks tumbled the most in three weeks and Treasury yields spiked higher after an unexpectedly hot reading in consumer prices fueled bets the Federal Reserve will have to step up its battle against inflation.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeStock S

  • Three Half-Point Fed Hikes Priced In; Treasury Curve Inverts

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are now fully pricing three half-point Federal Reserve rate hikes in coming months, while the 30-year Treasury yield fell below its five-year counterpart for the first time in a month. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeStock Selloff Ramps Up, Y

  • Cholera and other diseases could kill thousands in Ukraine's Mariupol - mayor

    Cholera and other deadly diseases could kill thousands of people in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol as corpses lie uncollected and summer brings warmer weather, its mayor said on Friday. Mayor Vadym Boichenko said wells had been contaminated by the corpses of people killed during weeks of Russian bombardment and siege, and that the collection of bodies by the city's Russian occupiers was proceeding slowly. Boichenko, who is based outside Mariupol, said the city had been placed into quarantine.

  • Red Wings sign gigantic Swedish prospect Elmer Soderblom, paving path to North America

    Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman plucked Swedish forward Elmer Söderblom from the sixth round in 2019 NHL draft

  • Twitter set to turn bot data over to Musk: report

    Twitter's board is reportedly set to pull an about-face, offering Elon Musk internal data on hundreds of millions of tweets as it vies for the billionaire to complete his acquisition of the social media company.

  • Inflation won’t peak until oil prices ‘roll over,’ economist says

    RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Friday's CPI print, the path of Fed rate hikes, the outlook for inflation, and how investors should set expectations.

  • It’s Warren Buffett Versus Big Tech in Iowa’s Latest Wind-Farm Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Google, Facebook and Microsoft Corp. — three of the world’s biggest corporate buyers of clean power — are sounding the alarm that a nearly $4 billion, Warren Buffett-backed renewable-energy project proposed in Iowa isn’t necessarily in the best interest of customers, including them.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Hear

  • 'God of War: Ragnarok' reportedly lands this November

    A leak suggests 'God of War: Ragnarok' could launch this November despite murmurs of a delay to 2023.

  • Conspiracy Theory Erupts Before Celtics Beat Warriors In NBA Finals Game 3

    "Bush league Boston stealing another title. Classic," one fan wrote.

  • US Consumer Sentiment Slumps to Record Low on Rapid Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer sentiment plunged in early June to the lowest on record as soaring inflation continued to batter household finances. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeStock Selloff Ramps Up, Yields Spike on Inflation: Markets WrapThe University of Michigan

  • Intel, Tesla, Apple: All of the tech companies hitting the brakes on hiring

    Over the last two months, a number of technology companies or venture capital–backed firms have announced plans to either freeze hiring, rescind accepted offers, or lay off employees.

  • Oil Edges Lower After US Inflation Quickens to a 40-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped Friday morning after the US Labor Department reported inflation accelerated to a fresh 40-year high in May, erasing most of this week’s gains.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot HearingWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeStock Selloff Ramps Up, Yields Spike on Inflation: Markets WrapW

  • FTSE 100 slumps 2pc as shock US inflation rise sparks global sell-off - live updates

    Confidence in the Bank of England sinks to all-time low FTSE 100 drops 2pc; Wall Street slumps after US inflation hits 40-year high Pound slides 1pc against dollar Matthew Lynn: Boardrooms are colluding in a 'wellness' culture that sacrifices enterprise Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • US Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- US inflation accelerated to a fresh 40-year high in May, a sign that price pressures are becoming entrenched in the economy. That will likely push the Federal Reserve to extend an aggressive series of interest-rate hikes and adds to political problems for the White House and Democrats.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot H

  • Dow falls 600+ points, bond yields move above 3%

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses how stocks are performing midday.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Sees 50% GDP Increase Over Next Decade

    She also discussed the underperformance of her firm’s flagship fund.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy On the Dip and Hold Forever

    Neither the bear market nor the stock split will have a lasting effect on this company's long-term potential.