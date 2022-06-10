Barclays, Traders Set Sights on Fed Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points

(Bloomberg) -- Traders see 50-50 odds of the Federal Reserve raising rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in July, while economists at Barclays Plc and Jefferies LLC say this move could come as early as next week.

A hotter-than-expected inflation reading sent Treasury yields to multi-year highs on Friday, and flattened or inverted key parts of the US curve. Five-year rates surged to the highest in more than a decade, exceeding their 30-year counterparts for the first time in a month -- a signal to some investors that the central bank’s tightening may set off a recession.

“The US central bank now has good reason to surprise markets by hiking more aggressively than expected in June,” Barclays economists led by Jonathan Millar wrote in a note Friday. “We realize it is a close call and that it could play out in either June or July. But we are changing our forecast to call for a 75bp hike on June 15.”

The ramp-up in Fed rate expectations comes after a Labor Department report showed consumer prices accelerating to a fresh 40-year high, though Fed watchers doubt Chair Jerome Powell would take that step.

Today’s data “are game changers that will force the Fed to switch to a higher gear and front-load policy tightening,” Jefferies economists Aneta Markowska and Thomas Simons wrote in a note.

The dollar also climbed against most Group-of-10 and emerging-market peers. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.8%, buoyed by its haven appeal amid a stock selloff.

