Traders Bet On Another BOE Rate Hike in February on Fed’s Hawkish Tilt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Ritchie and James Hirai
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Traders are pricing in a more aggressive path of interest hikes from the Bank of England as speculation mounts policy makers will have to move more decisively to curb inflation running at the fastest pace in 30 years.

Money markets ramped up rate-hike wagers on Thursday, at one point fully pricing in a quarter-percentage point increase in February, which would bring the bank rate to 0.5%. Tightening bets further out were also brought forward, with traders betting the key rate will rise to 1% in June, from August previously.

U.K bonds fell at the open as investors adjusted their expectations. The two-year yield rose seven basis points to 0.99%, the highest level since 2011.

The repricing comes after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell endorsed interest-rate liftoff in March while also opening the door to more frequent and potentially larger hikes than anticipated. In the U.K., consumer prices unexpectedly surged 5.4% from a year ago in December, piling pressure on officials to act.

“Unfortunately, we haven’t heard from many BOE speakers since the December hike, so definitely a tricky one to assess on how much MPC members will push back,” said Pooja Kumra, senior European rates strategist at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “But for now markets will continue to react to Fed.”

The move next month would follow a surprise 15-basis-point increase in December, making it the first back-to-back hike since 2004. And it would open the door for the BOE to start shrinking its balance sheet by stopping the reinvestment of expired bonds, starting with 28 billion pounds ($37.6 billion) of gilts maturing in March.

The BOE’s Next Move Is About More Than an Interest-Rate Hike (1)

While the BOE’s rate increase in December caught economists and traders off-guard, expectations for further monetary tightening are growing as the outlook for consumer prices darkens. Still, the U.K. is also grappling with a looming cost-of-living crisis that might deter officials from reducing monetary support quickly.

“With a hike in February looking likely, the obvious question is what comes next,” said Bloomberg Economics’ Dan Hanson and Jamie Rush in a note last week. “Here we remain skeptical that the MPC will raise rates by as much as financial markets expect.”

(Updates with context, pricing throughout, analyst voices in fifth and final paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AO World reviews German business amid rising costs, increased competition

    The online retailer, which sells laptops, washing machines, mobile phones and printers, said its current trading estimates for the 12 months ending March 31 remain in line with its lowered forecast from November. The company's German business is being significantly impacted by a number of recent material changes to the local trading environment, AO World said, adding that competition in the online market has intensified and online penetration has returned to pre-pandemic levels. AO World said its digital marketing costs for the country have substantially increased compared to pre-pandemic levels and supply remains constrained.

  • Dollar, Value Shares Among Market’s Top Trades After Hawkish Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- From favoring Asian stocks and quality small-cap shares to betting on the dollar and flatter yield curves, strategists are mapping out their best trade ideas after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell set the stage for raising interest rates to combat the highest inflation since 1982. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Ma

  • U.S. Futures Trim Drop as Equity Dip Buyers Return for Bargains

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stock index futures pared earlier declines, signaling the return of dip buyers as investors weighed the fallout from a hawkish Federal Reserve against the strength of an economic recovery. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Ide

  • As Cathie Wood Struggles, Investors Pour Cash Into the Anti-ARK ETF

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • China Stocks Enter Bear Market as Yuan Tumbles Most in 7 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s equity benchmark slid into a bear market while the yuan tumbled the most in seven months, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkish comments added to investor concerns over the nation’s regulatory headwinds.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwaySc

  • Stock selloff is far from forcing the Fed to blink

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Those clinging to a decade-old belief that the Fed will mount a rescue of tanking stock markets with a last-minute pushback on the timing of interest rate hikes may be left disappointed. Equities have nosedived and government bond yields have risen in the runup to Wednesday afternoon's Federal Reserve policy decision https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/inflation-fighting-fed-likely-flag-march-interest-rate-hike-2022-01-26, which is widely expected to signal an interest rate liftoff in March and the timing of stimulus cutbacks. While the rout has since eased, it raised the question: how much pain must stock markets endure before the Fed backstop - or "put" - comes into play?

  • Americans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,000 Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- The gas-burning stoves loved by cooks leak so much methane across the U.S. — most when the appliances are not even in use — that they have the same impact on our atmosphere as half a million cars, according to a Stanford University study. Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen O

  • Global Markets Fall as Concerns Mount Over Fed Tightening

    U.S. stock futures and international indexes sold off, as investors worried about the speed with which the Federal Reserve would move to lift interest rates and otherwise tighten monetary policy.

  • Dow, S&P 500 end lower after Federal Reserve keeps policy steady, warns it won’t always be accommodative

    U.S. stocks end mostly lower and bond yields rise Wednesday, after the Fed leaves rates near zero at its first meeting of the year, but said policy will tighten.

  • Taiwan’s Economy Expands Fastest Since 2010 as TSMC Gives Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s economy grew at the fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with growth set to get another bump this year from an unprecedented spending spree by its largest company.Most Read from BloombergPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneStocks Halt Rally as Bond Yields Spike After Fed: Markets WrapAstronomers Spot Never-Before Seen Object at 4,000 Light-Years AwayScientists Identify Factors That Appear

  • LG Energy Solution: Battery giant jumps in market debut

    LG Energy Solution is now the second most valuable company on Seoul's benchmark Kospi stock index.

  • Taiwan battery maker ProLogium signs investment deal with Mercedes-Benz

    Taiwanese battery maker ProLogium Technology Co on Thursday said it has signed a cooperation agreement with Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz to build test vehicles equipped with co-developed solid-state batteries in the coming years. ProLogium in a statement said it will receive "high double-digit" million euros in investment from the German luxury car maker which will also take a seat on ProLogium's board. The battery maker said it will use the investment for battery technology development and to help establish production capacity in Europe.

  • Stellantis to raise stake in China JV with GAC to 75%

    MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis plans to increase its stake in its 50-50 joint venture in China with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) to 75% as part of its efforts to tackle one of the weak spots in its business. Additional details on Stellantis' plan for the Chinese market will be disclosed as part of a global strategic plan to be presented on March 1. Boosting its business in China, the world's biggest auto market, is one of the areas analysts want addressed when Chief Executive Carlos Tavares unveils his detailed strategy.

  • easyJet sees short-term Omicron hit before summer recovery

    LONDON (Reuters) -British airline easyJet said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was impacting its performance this quarter, but it expected to see strong demand this summer when its capacity will be near pre-pandemic levels. The company said on Thursday it flew 64% of pre-pandemic capacity in its first quarter to end-December, but its 77% load factor missed its forecast of over 80% after Omicron dented customer demand in December. Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said bookings jumped in Britain earlier this month when travel restrictions were reduced and they were boosted again when the government said testing requirements would end next month.

  • Diageo sales jump on premium spirits and bar restocking

    LONDON (Reuters) -Drinks group Diageo on Thursday reported first-half sales up nearly 16%, buoyed by high-end spirits for home use while bars increased orders as they reopened after coronavirus lockdowns. The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Guinness stout also said it will speed up its share buyback programme, aiming to complete the 4.5 billion pound ($6 billion)plan in its 2023 financial year rather than by the end of June 2024. Operating profit rose by 22.5% to 2.7 billion pounds in the six months to Dec. 31, with its operating margin up by 190 basis points, Diageo said.

  • WTO lets China impose tariffs on U.S. in Obama-era case

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization authorised China on Wednesday to impose $645 million of compensatory tariffs against the United States, a ruling that was immediately blasted by Washington. China went to the WTO in 2012 to challenge anti-subsidy tariffs the United States imposed between 2008 and 2012, mainly during the term of U.S. President Barack Obama, on 22 Chinese products ranging from solar panels to steel wire. The decade-long case involving alleged subsidies has centred on whether the United States could treat Chinese firms in which the government owns a majority stake as controlled by the state.

  • One Stock To Watch As Metals Prices Explode In 2022

    Metals had a great 2021, but as demand continues to surge, and supplies remain depressed, 2022 could be even better

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • The 60/40 Portfolio Is Dead. Long Live 33/33/33.

    A portfolio of stocks and bonds used to be the gold standard, but it just doesn’t cut it anymore. It’s time to throw some alternative investments into the mix.