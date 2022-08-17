Traders Bet Bank of England Will More Than Double Rates by May

Money markets are wagering that the Bank of England will more than double interest rates in nine months, after a hotter-than-expected UK inflation report.

Traders are now betting on a further 200 basis points of tightening by May to get a grip on inflation that threatens to throw the nation’s fragile economy into a recession for a second time in as many years. Officials recently increased borrowing costs by the most in more than a quarter of a century to 1.75% and a half-point hike in September is now baked in for the first time in a month.

“The central bank is really stuck between a rock and a hard place as further tightening is almost certainly set to cause a deeper recession,” said Jamie Niven, senior fund manager at Candriam.

Figures on Wednesday showed the UK Consumer Prices Index rose 10.1% in July from a year earlier and the central bank expects inflation to surpass 13% later this year when regulators allow energy bills to rise again. Short-dated UK bonds declined, while the pound briefly spiked on the steepening rate outlook.

On a six-month view, traders are now betting on 175 points of UK rate hikes by February, compared with expectations of as little as 125 basis points after the BOE raised rates by a half-point two weeks ago.

Short-dated UK bonds led losses after the inflation report, sending the yield on the two-year note as much as 30 basis points higher to 2.46%, the highest since 2008. Meanwhile, a key section of the yield curve inverted further, with the gap between borrowing rates on 10-year government bonds and their two-year peers falling to minus 21 basis points, below a low set in 2019.

The pound briefly spiked to the day’s high of $1.2143 following the release, before paring gains. The currency has fallen more than 11% against the dollar this year as concerns over the UK’s economic outlook weigh on investor sentiment. The BOE expects a recession will lift unemployment to 6% over the next three years from 3.8% in the most recent month.

Rising power futures may push inflation above 13% in October, while a slower decline in prices next year may also be on the cards given higher energy caps, said Jordan Rochester, foreign exchange strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. “Today was just a stepping stone until that bleak moment,” he said.

