Traders Bet BOE Will Cut Rates Before Year-End to Shore Up Economy

Greg Ritchie and James Hirai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Traders are betting the Bank of England will reverse course and cut its key interest rate later this year to shore up a flagging economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

For the first time since August, money-market wagers show a quarter-point rate cut is fully priced in by year-end. A half-point hike from the BOE next month is still almost considered a done deal, with traders betting rates will continue to rise before peaking around 4.5% in the summer.

The repricing comes after a string of economic data pointed to growth stalling and inflation easing, and shows the market is beginning to doubt that the UK central bank will be able to keep rates that lofty for long. The bank’s policy rate currently sits at 3.5%, the highest in more than a decade.

“We are turning more positive on the economic prospect for Europe, but still remain negative on the UK,” said Mohit Kumar, a rates strategist at Jefferies. “For the BOE, even if we get a 50 basis-point hike in February, it would be a dovish 50 basis points.”

Figures Wednesday revealed UK factory price inflation rose at the slowest pace in almost a year, following separate releases Tuesday that signaled weak services industry sentiment and factories curtailing production at record rates.

Read more: UK Recession Risks Grow With Record Deficit and Output Slump

The end of hiking cycles are coming into sight for many developed economy central banks, prompting speculation from market participants over the likely trajectory of policy beyond the peak rate. Economists have argued that the BOE may be slower to cut rates versus peers, with factors including a scarcity of workers that is keeping inflation sticky.

The bets on rate cuts helped UK bonds outperform their German equivalents for a fifth session, with yields on 10-year gilts down seven basis points at 3.21%. The BOE is scheduled to meet next week, alongside the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

--With assistance from Libby Cherry.

(Updates pricing, adds context in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • German Business Outlook Brightens as Recession May Be Dodged

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s business outlook brightened further as the recession many had feared after Russia attacked Ukraine looks increasingly likely to be avoided.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemA

  • Japan Cuts View of Economy as Trade Weakens Amid Global Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government cut its monthly economic assessment in January for the first time in 11 months, as trade weakened due to a global economic slowdown. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking Syste

  • New BOJ Governor Likely to Move Away From Special Stimulus, Ex-Official Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan is likely to start phasing out extraordinary measures such as yield curve control within months of a new governor taking the helm in April, according to a former executive director in charge of monetary policy during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limi

  • Ukraine Latest: Allies to Send Tanks; Kishida Pressed to Visit

    (Bloomberg) -- Allies may supply dozens of tanks to Ukraine. The US is set to announce it will send M1 Abrams battle tanks, reversing a longstanding position as part of efforts to persuade Germany to provide tanks of its own.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBli

  • Celsius May Issue a Bankruptcy Crypto Token to Pay Creditors

    (Bloomberg) -- Celsius Network LLC is considering issuing a new digital-asset token to repay creditors as part of a proposal to reorganize and exit bankruptcy as a regulated crypto platform, the company said in court Tuesday. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageBl

  • It's time for companies to digitally grow up. Here's how

    Gen Z grew up with tech in their hands and information at their fingertips. So the fact that the generation of 15-second TikTok videos and 280-character tweets doesn’t tolerate cumbersome, manual work processes should surprise no one.

  • Hindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in Adani Group companies fell after US investor Hindenburg Research said it was shorting the conglomerate’s stocks and accused firms owned by Asia’s richest man of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortHindenburg Targets Asia’s Richest Man, Triggering Adani SelloffUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of

  • Google CEO doubles down on job cuts at town hall meeting with employees

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai defended his decision to trim the tech giant's workforce during a company-wide town hall meeting.

  • The top five states with the highest 1% income thresholds

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs look at where the highest 1% income thresholds are located throughout the U.S.

  • Money Supply Shrinks for the First Time. What It Says About Inflation and the Economy.

    The Federal Reserve faces a momentous decision in the coming weeks. The dial-back, if implemented, will be for good reason—the rate hikes look like they are starting to work. There’s another sign that the Fed’s rate hikes are working: The amount of money in the economy contracted in December.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From the Billionaire Who Beat the Bear Market and Broke a Record Last Year

    2022 was a miserable one for investors, right? For most that’s probably true but most definitely not for Ken Griffin. The billionaire not only beat the market by a huge margin and outpaced his fellow billionaire colleagues, he did so at record-breaking levels. Per LCH investment data, Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel raked in profits of $16 billion - the most ever seen on Wall Street - whilst delivering for investors returns of 38% from its main hedge fund. Considering that performance, for investor

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields – or Better

    While the big-name stocks may get the attention and the headlines, they’re not the only game in town. And sometimes, the market giants aren’t even the best place to turn for solid returns on that initial investment. There are small- to mid-cap stocks in the market that can present an unbeatable combination for income-minded investors: share appreciation and high-yielding dividend returns. These stocks, however, can go undercover, slipping under investors’ radar, for numerous reasons, everything

  • SBF held $50 million in a tiny rural Washington state bank that had just 3 employees until he invested in it

    Farmington State Bank had just three employees and specialized in agricultural loans until FTX revealed an $11.5 million stake last year.

  • Elon Musk shows in ‘funding secured’ trial that he does not live in the real world

    Elon Musk has managed to spout a number of exaggerations, stretching the truth under oath on how he thinks the world of high finance works, all while stating that he was trying to save Tesla from the short-seller sharks of Wall Street.

  • 2 Superb Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

    If you want your portfolio to cut you a consistent check to use as passive income every quarter from here on out, you'll need to load up on high-quality dividend stocks that'll stand the test of time. Here are two superb companies that passive income investors should consider. As a generic-drug manufacturer, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) is a company that could become a dividend investor's go-to stock.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • More San Francisco tech companies announce layoffs

    More San Francisco-based companies have joined their tech peers in announcing layoffs. Cloud-computing company PagerDuty said on Tuesday that it is reallocating certain roles, realigning teams and "rationalizing the company’s real estate footprint" in a 7% reduction in employee headcount. The SaaS incident response platform has roughly 125 employees of its 950-person total workforce in the city, according to San Francisco Business Times research.

  • Billionaire Warren Buffett Strongly Opposes Return of a Familiar Face

    The word of billionaire Warren Buffett is rare. The Oracle of Omaha, as he is nicknamed on the financial markets, is a kind of medium or prophet whose every prophecy is likely to change the fate of a company on the stock market, rock the markets or make them forget the problems of the moment. At 92, the billionaire has never been so aware of his influence.

  • Microsoft announces $52.7 billion in Q2 revenue amid plans to layoff 10,000 workers

    Microsoft's second quarter earnings report was a mixed bag.

  • California Democrats consider wealth tax — including for people who moved out of state

    California Democrats introduced legislation that would impose a new tax on wealthy residents — even if they've already moved out of the state.