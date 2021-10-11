Traders Bet BOE Will Raise Rates This Year Amid Hawkish Signals

(Bloomberg) --

Traders are preparing for the Bank of England to lift its key rate by the end of this year as concern over the inflation outlook mounts.

Money markets briefly priced in 25 basis points of tightening by the BOE’s December 2021 meeting on Monday before paring bets to about 18 basis points, according to sterling overnight index swaps. That compares with a key rate of 0.1% currently.

The wagers come as two Bank of England officials moved to reinforce signals of an imminent rise in U.K. interest rates to curb inflation, now running at the strongest pace in more than nine years. Britain’s consumers face soaring prices for energy and goods heading into the winter season, due in part to shortages that resulted from the nation’s departure from the European Union.

“We see the BOE jawboning in a bid to ward off the threat of inflation expectations becoming entrenched,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. “It seems remarkable to conceive of the BOE increasing borrowing costs as we head into Christmas.”

Money markets see a further rise of at least 25 basis points by February next year, followed by an additional quarter-of-a-percentage point of tightening by May.

Michael Saunders, one of the most hawkish members of the Monetary Policy Committee, suggested in remarks published Saturday that investors were right to bring forward bets on rate hikes. Hours earlier, Governor Andrew Bailey warned of a potentially “very damaging” period of inflation unless policy makers take action.

“Saunders is not quite representative of the entire MPC as he tends to be the most extreme,” said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist RBC. “Bailey’s comments are important as he seems to embrace tightening as well.”

U.K. government bonds fell across the curve, sending benchmark 10-year yields to as high as 1.22%, a level not seen since May 2019. The pound gained to $1.3674, the strongest level in two weeks.

