Traders Bet BOE Will Raise Rates This Year Amid Hawkish Signals

Traders Bet BOE Will Raise Rates This Year Amid Hawkish Signals
Greg Ritchie and Libby Cherry
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Traders are preparing for the Bank of England to lift its key rate by the end of this year as concern over the inflation outlook mounts.

Money markets briefly priced in 25 basis points of tightening by the BOE’s December 2021 meeting on Monday before paring bets to about 18 basis points, according to sterling overnight index swaps. That compares with a key rate of 0.1% currently.

The wagers come as two Bank of England officials moved to reinforce signals of an imminent rise in U.K. interest rates to curb inflation, now running at the strongest pace in more than nine years. Britain’s consumers face soaring prices for energy and goods heading into the winter season, due in part to shortages that resulted from the nation’s departure from the European Union.

“We see the BOE jawboning in a bid to ward off the threat of inflation expectations becoming entrenched,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank. “It seems remarkable to conceive of the BOE increasing borrowing costs as we head into Christmas.”

Money markets see a further rise of at least 25 basis points by February next year, followed by an additional quarter-of-a-percentage point of tightening by May.

Michael Saunders, one of the most hawkish members of the Monetary Policy Committee, suggested in remarks published Saturday that investors were right to bring forward bets on rate hikes. Hours earlier, Governor Andrew Bailey warned of a potentially “very damaging” period of inflation unless policy makers take action.

“Saunders is not quite representative of the entire MPC as he tends to be the most extreme,” said Peter Schaffrik, global macro strategist RBC. “Bailey’s comments are important as he seems to embrace tightening as well.”

U.K. government bonds fell across the curve, sending benchmark 10-year yields to as high as 1.22%, a level not seen since May 2019. The pound gained to $1.3674, the strongest level in two weeks.

(Updates market pricing, comments throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crude jumps on global energy crunch; U.S. oil at 7-year high

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices surged again on Monday, extending multiweek gains as an energy crisis gripping major economies shows no sign of easing amid a pick up in economic activity and restrained supplies from major producers. Brent crude was up $1.20 cents, or 1.5%, at $83.59 a barrel by 0656 GMT, after gaining nearly 4% last week. U.S. oil was up $1.46, or 1.8%, at $80.81 a barrel, the highest since late 2014.

  • White House Administration Considers Crypto Executive Order

    A draft for an executive order concerning cryptocurrencies is reportedly being circulated among senior officials and regulators, proposed by the White House administration under President Joe Biden. According to Bloomberg this draft is currently under consideration and has not yet been passed nor officially confirmed.

  • BOE Officials Double Down on Signals of Imminent Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTwo Bank of England offici

  • China’s Little Red Book Plans to Shift IPO to Hong Kong From U.S., Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese startup Xiaohongshu, or “Little Red Book,” is weighing a Hong Kong initial public offering to raise at least $500 million, after putting its U.S. listing plans on hold, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash N

  • U.S. Bank Stocks May Be Too Hot With Earnings Season Nearing

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank stocks have been one of the best trades of 2021, and with third-quarter earnings set to kick off on Wednesday analysts expect the industry to show continued strength. The question for the shares, however, is how hot is too hot?Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Proper

  • Bets mount against the pound as supply chain crisis intensifies

    Investors are betting more heavily on a slump in the pound than at any time since the lockdown last winter, as stagflation fears stalk the currency.

  • Carrefour’s Latest Deal Miss Shows Consolidation Is Hard

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been a tough year for Alexandre Bompard. Attempts by the Carrefour SA boss to create a supermarket champion in France are proving elusive.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout In

  • European markets suffer sluggish start amid interest rate concerns

    European stock markets were mixed on Monday after Bank of England officials hinted interest rates may rise by end of this year.

  • Senator Ted Cruz Advocates Bitcoin Mining with ‘Abundant’ Gas Flare Energy

    Republican Senator Ted Cruz has spoken out about Bitcoin mining in his state of Texas, offering some innovative solutions to existing problems.

  • Renaissance Insurance Seeks $1 Billion Valuation in Moscow IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Renaissance Insurance Group JSC, Russia’s largest online policy provider, set a price range for its initial public offering in Moscow that values the company at as much as 73.3 billion rubles ($1 billion).Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 B

  • Asos boss exits as firm warns profits to plunge

    The online fashion giant's chief executive is stepping down as it warns rising costs will hit profits.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF — here’s why

    Traders and analysts are attributing the recent bitcoin rally in part to institutional inflows, as established players expect the SEC to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks.

  • Morgan Stanley is still calling for a 10%-20% crash — protect yourself this way

    Don't worry. There's a simple way to play defense.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • Evergrande punishes 6 execs who cashed out early on the company's investment products while it faces a $300 billion debt

    The executives redeemed wealth management products while the company said it couldn't repay retail investors on time, but have since returned the money.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    First of all, no stock capable of quintupling your money in just over three years is a low-risk investment, so keep that in mind as we go on. And yes, as odd as it may seem, 2025 isn't much more than three years into the future.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.