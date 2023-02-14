Traders Bet a Ueda-Led BOJ Will Soon End Yield Curve Control

Traders Bet a Ueda-Led BOJ Will Soon End Yield Curve Control
Masaki Kondo
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Kazuo Ueda’s nomination for the Bank of Japan governorship has renewed the focus on market expectations for tighter monetary policy this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

With Ueda and two deputy governor candidates officially nominated Tuesday, bond traders are wagering on a further tweak to yield curve control sooner rather than later and pricing in an end to negative rates around the middle of the year. Equity investors see a boost for bank shares from a rise in yields.

Here are some charts that sum up the expectations in Japan’s markets:

Yield Curve

Benchmark yields have been holding close to the BOJ’s 0.5% policy ceiling this month amid speculation that Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s successor will have to either tweak or completely abandon the curve-control program amid rising inflation.

Ten-year overnight-indexed swaps have been trading more than 30 basis points above equivalent bond yields, pointing to bets the cap will be lifted. Both are still far below Japan’s core inflation rate, which surged to a four-decade high in December.

“Japan has a big inflation problem that many economists seem to be under-estimating,” Amir Anvarzadeh, a strategist at Asymmetric Advisors in Singapore, wrote in a note. “We feel Ueda will not be tied down to Kuroda’s false hopes that inflation is on its way down from this quarter and will tweak yield-curve control first and sooner than many believe.”

New BOJ Chief’s First Task Will Be to Keep Speculators at Bay

End of Negative Rates

The BOJ’s negative-rate policy is also expected to be terminated under Ueda’s reign. Forward-dated swaps are pricing in a removal of this tool in July followed by a series of hikes in short-term interest rates.

Japan is the only country that still maintains its short-term policy rate below zero, according to data from the Bank for International Settlements. The European Central Bank exited its negative-rate policy in July, followed by its counterparts in Switzerland and Denmark in September.

A shift away from negative yields has implications for Japan’s T-bill market which could exacerbate any bond selloff.

Basis Trade Risks Supercharging Bond Rout on Day BOJ Lifts Rates

Bank Shares Advance

In the stock market, a gauge of Japanese bank shares has climbed close to a five-year high amid hopes for a policy shift. The capping of benchmark yields and Japan’s negative-rate policy have been a millstone on the sector’s profitability.

Yen Volatility

The yen has jumped more than 12% since the end of October, outperforming all of its Group-of-10 peers, thanks to a boost from the BOJ unexpectedly doubling its 10-year yield cap in December. Bets on a slowing of Federal Reserve rate hikes have also added to the tailwinds.

Three-month implied volatility for the Japanese currency has been elevated since October even as an equivalent gauge for the broader market declined, indicating that traders are on guard for another BOJ surprise. The currency was little changed on news of the official confirmation.

Soaring Bond Purchases

Bets on an expected demise of yield-curve control and policy tightening overseas have necessitated an increase in central bank intervention to defend its yield cap. The BOJ bought a record ¥23.7 trillion ($180 billion) yen of government bonds in January.

With the central bank already owning half of Japan’s government bonds, the increased purchases are choking off trading and hurting market functioning — the very issue that the BOJ said prompted its policy tweak in December.

The fragile state of the bond market provides further evidence that Kuroda’s unprecedented quantitative easing may have only a limited time left.

“Kuroda’s BOJ has challenged the limit of monetary policy and revealed its ineffectiveness,” Daisuke Karakama, chief market economist at Mizuho Bank Ltd., wrote in a note.

(Updates with Ueda’s formal nomination in second paragraph and yen reaction.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan names academic Ueda as next central bank governor

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's government named academic Kazuo Ueda as its pick to become next central bank governor, a surprise choice that could heighten the chance of an end to its unpopular yield control policy. Ueda, a 71-year-old former Bank of Japan policy board member and an academic at Kyoritsu Women's University, will succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ends on April 8, according to documents presented to parliament on Tuesday.

  • Britain sets out legislation to regulate buy-now-pay-later credit

    Britain on Tuesday will set out draft legislation to regulate "buy now pay later" credit, saying the sector posed potential harm to consumers without thorough affordability checks. BNPL companies are largely unregulated and typically offer on-the-spot interest-free short-term loans that spread payments for retail goods like clothing. With Britain facing a cost of living crisis, consumer groups worry cash-strapped people are getting into debt by using BNPL to buy food or pay energy bills.

  • Japan GDP rebounds less than expected in fourth quarter

    Japan's economy expanded just 0.2 percent in the last quarter of 2022, a smaller rebound than expected despite the long-awaited reopening of the country to tourists, government data showed Tuesday.A new Bank of Japan governor will be nominated later Tuesday, with economics professor Kazuo Ueda widely expected to replace Haruhiko Kuroda after his decade-long tenure ends in April.

  • Shock BOJ appointment sparks rush for Japanese economist's obscure texts

    Prices of academic books written by the surprise pick for the Bank of Japan's new governor have shot up in recent days and the publisher of one of his volumes on monetary policy said it was considering new runs to meet demand. The news late on Friday that 71-year-old Kazuo Ueda is likely to helm the BOJ, left investors scrambling to work out what lies ahead for the world's third-largest economy under a man not even considered to have been in the race. Ueda served on the central bank's board between 1998 and 2005 but has since been out of the limelight, working in academia and at think tanks - making it hard to assess his views on Japan's decade-long ultra-easy policy experiment.

  • Hong Kong Dollar Hits Weak End of Band, HKMA Intervenes For First Time Since November

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong bought local dollars to defend its peg to the greenback for the first time since November, as a slump in bank borrowing costs made shorting the city’s currency a popular trade.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas

  • ChatGPT would only be a 'B-minus student' of markets, State Street strategist who uses AI to pick stocks says

    Matthew Bartolini also broke down how he uses AI to help him to pick stocks for a fund that's up 11% year-to-date, in a recent interview with Bloomberg.

  • Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers

    Amazon.com Inc's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public. The Feb. 11 test, conducted between two Zoox buildings a mile apart at its headquarters in Foster City, California, was part of the launch of a no-cost employee shuttle service that will also help the company refine its technology. "Putting the vehicle on (an) open public road and validating our approach to all of the different requirements, including regulatory, is a big step and we would not have done it unless internally we were already looking at the line of sight for going commercial," Chief Executive Aicha Evans told reporters on a conference call.

  • The Bond Market Awaits the Latest CPI Report Tuesday

    The 10-year Treasury yield has moved higher recently, likely signaling concern that inflation could be harder to tame than anticipated.

  • Fade The CPI Inflation Report; Here's What Matters To The Fed, S&P 500

    CPI hits and misses touched off big S&P 500 rallies and sell-offs last year, but the inflation index has serious shortcomings.

  • Asian Stocks Rise Ahead of CPI; Yen Gains on BOJ: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares climbed in Asia following a rally on Wall Street as investors positioned for US inflation data after a drop in wage-growth expectations eased some of the concern over rising prices.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Tex

  • IBM Sues Former Top Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Ba

  • 5 Years After Parkland, Police Still Lack Procedures on Stopping Mass Shooters

    This post is excerpted from a recent edition of our School (in)Security newsletter. Sign up to receive Mark Keierleber’s regular updates right here. Five years since the Valentine’s Day school shooting in Parkland, Florida, which resulted in 17 deaths, the heinous attack is no longer the subject of televised prime-time town halls or congressional hearings. […]

  • Man buys lottery tickets after working 12-hour shift. One was a big winner in Kentucky

    “It took a while to hit me.”

  • 1 Stock I Own and Will Buy More of No Matter What Happens With the Stock Market

    Last year was a hard one for investors. The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index lost 19% and 33%, respectively, in 2022, marking their worst annual performances since 2008, when the global economy was being ravaged by the Great Recession. After posting a stellar annual revenue gain of 41% in 2021, Alphabet hit the brakes in 2022, increasing overall sales by only 9.8% for the year.

  • Market Sentiment Around Loss-Making Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Plug Power Inc.'s...

  • 12 Most Undervalued Dow Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 most undervalued dow stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Dow Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The stock market bloodbath that started in 2022 has forced investors to shun the so-called […]

  • ChatGPT wrote an article about the market in under a minute. Here's what the buzzy AI is thinking about meme stocks, volatility, and the outlook for 2023.

    OpenAI's language-generating tool spat out a surprisingly thorough article with absurd speed and no typos.

  • The ongoing energy crisis in the 'best country in the world' may force drivers to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — 3 big stocks to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • The $10,000 Tax Rule For Loaning Money to Family and Friends

    Loaning friends and family money is a hotly-debated topic, but one thing that is always a given -- the threshold after which the IRS gets involved. See: 6 IRS Changes Coming in the Next 5 Years That...

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Picking a favorite stock is often a difficult task, even for seasoned investors. With more than 8,300 stocks trading on major U.S. exchanges, narrowing the choices to just one can be challenging. Moreover, investing goals and risk tolerances will lead to differing favorites from shareholders under the best of circumstances.