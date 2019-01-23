Traders: Bitcoin Price Recovery Above $3,400 May Lead to Strong Short-Term Rebound

By CCN.com: On January 22, in a steep a sell-off, the Bitcoin price dropped from $3,615 to $3,401 by around six percent on the day.

Although a continuous fall below the $3,400 mark could have led to an extended sell-off throughout January, traders have said that the rebound of Bitcoin from a key support level could allow the asset to recover in the upcoming days.

Chart from TradingView

Not Bullish But Not Bearish For Bitcoin

Since December 2018, the Bitcoin price has shown a high level of volatility in a low and tight price range. In the grand scheme of things, Bitcoin has shown stability in a range from $3,500 to $4,000 and has been unable to break out of or drop below key resistance or support levels.

