Traders Brace for Volatility as Sri Lanka Resumes Stock Trading

(Bloomberg) -- Equity investors in Sri Lanka are bracing for a volatile Monday as stock market opens for the first time in two weeks, during which the economic crisis deepened.

While trading was halted -- in the first week due to a holiday and the second by the securities regulator -- the central bank hiked policy rates by a record, the government halted payments on foreign debt, while rating companies slashed the nation’s credit rating. Civil protests against the government over soaring food prices and fuel shortages intensified.

The Sri Lanka Colombo Stock Exchange All Share Index has erased almost a third of its value this year, after a world-beating rally of 80% in 2021. Sentiment still remains jittery as the government seeks up to $4 billion this year from international lenders to help ease shortages of food, fuel and medicines as its foreign reserves dry up.

“This is going to be the first step in a long journey in which Sri Lanka will get its macro situation in order and we should really return to some kind of stability,” said Navin Ratnayake, head of research at John Keells Stock Brokers Pvt. “We might see the market drop initially but we think it will stabilize fairly quickly.”

The Securities & Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka on April 16 abruptly ordered the stock exchange to be halted for a week, citing the need to give investors time to digest the country’s economic conditions.

The order came after the exchange had been already been shut for a week for the traditional new year holidays, drawing sharp criticism from the financial industry.

“Closures of this nature can dilute the confidence on the Colombo Stock Exchange, especially from foreign investors who might find this to be unpredictable,” said Naveed Majeed, senior vice president for research at Asia Securities Ltd. in Colombo.

The prolonged shutdown, the longest since a seven-week halt during the peak of the pandemic in 2020, left traders high and dry. As the exchange allows three days for settlement after the date of trading, stocks sold the Friday prior to the closure are yet to be settled.

At a time when the country is “desperate” for dollars, the closure sends a negative signal and may lead foreign investors to put off their investments on liquidity concerns, said Suramya Ameresekera, analyst at JB Securities. “We expect the market to fall once again on Monday due to negative sentiments.”

