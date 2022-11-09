Traders Clamor for Middle East Oil Amid Russia Uncertainty

Traders Clamor for Middle East Oil Amid Russia Uncertainty
1
Sharon Cho and Sherry Su
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

Many of the world’s oil refineries are rushing to try and guarantee supplies of Middle East crude for next year, fearful of what’s to become of Russia’s giant export program.

In under a month, almost all companies in the European Union will be barred from purchasing seaborne cargoes from Russia -- an attempt by the 27-nation bloc to punish the Kremlin for the invasion of Ukraine.

The restrictions’ full impact will only really start to become clear once the measures enter into force, but there has been widespread speculation that Russia’s petroleum exports -- among the world’s largest -- will slide.

That uncertainty has prompted at least nine traders and refiners in Asia and Europe to try to maintain or increase how much they get from the Middle East under so-called term contracts. Officials in Asia say their requests have been met. But with Saudi Arabia and other producers in the region having pledged to cut output, there’s no guarantee that every buyer will be so fortunate.

“Most of Asian refineries, including our company, are trying to maintain the same amount of Middle Eastern crude and some may even increase a little bit,” Lin Keh-Yen, spokesperson for Taiwan’s Formosa Petrochemical Corp., said by phone. “If European countries start to lift crude from the Middle East, there will be more competition in the spot market.”

Spot cargoes from the US, North Sea and even the Persian Gulf are likely to face intensifying competition from the absence of Russian barrels.

With decreasing volumes of Russian oil headed into the Atlantic basin, Europe has been closing in on Asia as the top destination for US barrels. At the same time, cargoes from the North Sea and Kazakhstan are also getting increasingly snapped up by Europeans, leaving fewer options for those Asian refiners that have shunned Russian barrels.

Layer of Uncertainty

Not everything is creating a sense of urgency among refiners. There’s a gloomy demand outlook driven by recessionary pressure and persistent virus lockdowns in China.

On top of Europe’s imports ban, the EU has also pledged to bar the provision of insurance, brokerage and shipping anywhere in the world -- unless the oil in question is purchased under a price cap program. The actual level of that cap hasn’t been decided yet by the Group of Seven industrialized nations, creating another layer of uncertainty.

Oil is up more than 20% this year despite President Joe Biden overseeing a historic 180 million-barrel drawdown from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Crude’s rise toward $100 a barrel is also exposing some of the risks in OPEC+’s controversial production cuts.

Murban Sale

At least five refiners and traders in Asia have agreed to either maintain or boost their crude supplies from the Middle East for 2023, concluding what’s known as term talks, said traders who participated in the discussions. In Europe, people at four refiners said the same thing -- while noting that the final outcome will depend on availability.

Korea National Oil Corp. sold term supplies of UAE flagship Murban crude for next year at a premium above 20 cents a barrel to its official selling price to a European trader via a tender process, traders said. That’s about 10 cents a barrel higher than last year, they said.

While there are limitations on how much in terms of overall volume can be boosted from the Middle East, some additional volume may come from the UAE and the Neutral Zone shared by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, according to Formosa’s Lin. Still, there may be lid on how much the Gulf producers can offer, especially with some plants starting operations in the region, he said.

--With assistance from Julian Lee.

(Adds chart on Asia’s purchases of Saudi crude.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Developers Soar as State Help Fuels Bets on Market Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer stocks jumped the most in eight months after a key regulator expanded a financing support program designed for private firms including the country’s cash-strapped builders.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Fol

  • COP27: What is the climate impact of private jets?

    Demonstrators in Amsterdam stopped private jets taking off ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference.

  • Live Results: Indiana as Republican Sen. Todd Young is projected to win against Democratic Mayor Tom McDermott for US Senate

    Incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young is vying for a 2nd term and faces Democrat Tom McDermott, mayor of Hammond, Indiana.

  • Live Results on Proposition 30: Californians vote to tax high-earners to fund electric vehicle rebates and other climate change initiatives

    Proposition 30 says it will use funds for electric vehicle rebates for California's lowest earners, but critics say the ballot measure will line the pockets of Lyft.

  • A 2D Dark Souls Game Was Pitched In 2016, And It Looked Badass

    Earlier today, artist Thomas Feichtmeir dropped an interesting piece of news on his Twitter feed: back in 2016 he was part of a pitch that wanted to reimagine Dark Souls 3 (or at least its world) as a 2D Metroidvania game.

  • Salesforce Cuts Hundreds of Sales Workers on ‘Accountability’

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. has cut hundreds of workers from sales teams, seeking to improve profitability while facing slowing demand for its software products in a choppy economy.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a

  • China Deflation Fears Rise as Demand Weakens on Covid Outbreaks

    (Bloomberg) -- China is facing increasing deflation pressure as Covid outbreaks and controls cut demand and the falling prices of some commodities put pressure on companies to lower prices.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsTwitter Fires More Than

  • Twitter to add 'official' mark to verified big accounts

    Twitter said Tuesday it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts to indicate that they are authentic, the latest twist in new owner Elon Musk’s chaotic overhaul of the platform’s verification system. The site's current system of using what are known as “blue checks” confirming an account's authenticity will soon go away for those who don't pay a monthly fee. The platform's current verification system has been in place since 2009 and was created to ensure high-profile and public-facing accounts are who they say they are.

  • Carlyle Profit Slips in Quarter of CEO Change and Market Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc.’s profit sank in the third quarter after the exit of its top boss and market tumult rippled through the private equity firm.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsDistrib

  • Is Russia withdrawing from Kherson?

    All evidence points to “yes,” but Ukrainians fear a trap.

  • UK government rejects plan to build national flagship

    Britain's Conservative government on Monday scrapped a 250 million-pound ($288 million) plan to build a national flagship that was supposed to tour the world as a “floating embassy" amid a public spending squeeze and to prioritize funding for boosting U.K. defenses against Russia. New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak sunk the plan to create a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was retired in 1997. The new flagship was championed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but critics had slammed it as a vanity project.

  • Russia's oil exports to Asia hit the highest so far this year as time is running out before new sanctions kick in

    The European Union's new sanctions are set to begin December 5, and time is running out for vessels carrying Russian crude to make their deliveries.

  • Wall Street's 2023 earnings estimates are starting to roll in, and they're not bullish for the stock market

    Goldman Sachs expects the S&P 500 to generate $224 in earnings per share for 2023, down from its prior estimate of $234.

  • Biden overlooked diesel fuel inflation. Why that's extra bad for the economy.

    Most people don't pay attention to diesel fuel prices, but they're up way more than the cost of gasoline and driving the cost of many other things higher.

  • UK bond turmoil leaves smaller pension schemes with longer-term costs

    The recent crisis in Britain's government bond market means smaller UK pension schemes may fork out more money for a bespoke liability-driven investment (LDI) strategy in future to ensure better protection, industry sources say. LDI products, sold by asset managers such as BlackRock, Legal & General and Schroders to pension funds, use derivatives to help them "match" assets and liabilities so there is no risk of shortfall in money to pay pensioners. Pension funds, who must post cash as collateral against their LDI derivatives in case they turn sour, were caught out in late September by a sharp rise in UK bond yields after the market took fright at government plans to fund tax cuts by borrowing.

  • RBNZ’s Orr Reappointed for a Second Five-Year Term

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr has been reappointed for a second five-year term, giving him the opportunity to complete an aggressive tightening cycle as the bank seeks to regain control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India Staff, Leaving Just

  • Why Brent Crude May Not Hit $100 This Week

    The speculation surrounding China's zero-covid policy has sparked volatility in oil markets, and while crude was moving higher last week, this week may see a turnaround.

  • Blackstone, Pimco Stay Out of Net-Zero Group Even After Concessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Even after easing its terms, the world’s largest climate-finance coalition has failed to draw in some of the giants of investing.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressCZ's Binance to Buy Rival FTX After Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Liquidity CrunchPutin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ StepsStocks Notch Three-Day Rally Ahead of Vote Results: Markets WrapThe Glas

  • How Does Russia's War In Ukraine End?

    Vladimir Putin is using multiple tactics to pressure Ukrainians into defeat, including attacking their energy infrastructure. Just how far will he go to win?

  • Apollo, Oak Hill Back New ESG Template to Shake Up Opaque Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Heavyweight creditors including Apollo Global Management Inc. and Oak Hill Advisors are making a high-level push to encourage borrowers in the loan market to increase disclosures on everything from carbon emissions to board diversity. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekTwitter Fires More Than 90% of India