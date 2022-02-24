Traders Cling to Fed, ECB Rate-Hike Bets in Face of Growing Risk

(Bloomberg) --

Rates traders are standing by wagers on tighter monetary policy in the U.S. and Europe despite the risk that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will slow economic growth.

The swaps markets are pricing in six quarter-point interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve this year, five by the Bank of England and one by the European Central Bank. That’s in line with what was expected before Russia launched a barrage of missile, artillery and air attacks across Ukraine, sending Brent crude above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

The steadfast positioning was supported by concern that military operations could disrupt key energy and commodity supplies, adding to already significant price pressures. A gauge of one-year inflation expectations in the euro area and the U.K. both surged to a record.

“The question is at what point, if ever, does the rates market narrative around the Russia-Ukraine crisis shift from one that is narrowly focused on short-term inflation risks to one that is more concerned about the potential medium-term deflationary impact,” said Vanda Research’s global macro strategist Viraj Patel.

Policy makers have had to balance the steepest inflation in decades with growth concerns as they wind down stimulus unleashed to keep their economies afloat during the pandemic. March is a major month for monetary policy, with investors bracing for clues on the speed and extent of tightening that’s to come in the Europe and the U.S.

But traders have continued to see diminished chances of a half-percentage-point hike at the Fed’s March meeting, which was almost fully priced after the surge in January’s consumer price index. Early trading Thursday had 29 basis points of hikes priced into the March meeting, down from 45 basis points at the Feb. 10 close.

Money markets have also fully priced in a quarter-point increase from the Bank of England next month and are hedging for the possibility of a larger increase. Meanwhile, the ECB is expected to sketch out its policy path at its March 10 meeting, when it also presents new economic forecasts.

Bond-market gauges of one-year inflation expectations in the euro area and U.K. jumped 37 basis points and 88 basis points respectively on Thursday. Still, some analyst expect the latest developments will prompt investors to scale back their bets on the pace of rate hikes needed.

“The conflict is likely to encourage market participants to scale back expectations for monetary tightening from major central banks in the near-term,” said Lee Hardman, a foreign exchange strategist at MUFG in London.

